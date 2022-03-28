Sergio Perez on Saturday claimed his first ever Formula One pole at the 215th attempt, when the Mexican upstaged Red Bull teammate and world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc joined Perez on the front row with Verstappen on the second row.
Qualifying was marred by a crash by Mick Schumacher, which ruled him out of the race, and Lewis Hamilton’s shock elimination in the opening Q1 session for the first time since 2017.
Photo: Reuters
It was a dramatic session just hours after it was confirmed the event would go ahead following lengthy talks overnight about racing in the aftermath of Friday’s missile strike by Yemen’s Huthi rebels on the nearby Aramco fuel plant.
“It took me a couple of races, but what a lap man. It was unbelievable,” said Perez, the first Mexican to head an F1 grid.
“I could do 2,000 laps and I couldn’t beat that one,” he added.
Photo: AFP
Leclerc looked set to confirm his early season pace with pole before Perez produced a flying last lap.
“I didn’t expect Checo [Perez] to come with that lap time so congratulations to him,” he said.
In Q2, Schumacher was caught in a high-speed crash after his Haas car bounced off the Jeddah street circuit barrier at about 240kph after clipping a curb.
The 23-year-old son of German F1 legend Michael Schumacher was lifted out of the wreckage and into an ambulance by medics.
Haas reported that Schumacher appeared “physically fine” and had spoken to his mother, Corrina.
In a statement, F1’s governing body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), confirmed that an assessment at the medical center “revealed no injuries.”
It added that Schumacher “had been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks.”
He was later ruled out of yesterday’s race.
Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Hamilton has 103 poles to his name, but in a major upset was to start yesterday’s race from 14th on the grid.
“I’m so sorry guys,” Hamilton said.
“I struggled with the balance of the car, not where we want to be,” the downbeat deposed champion added. “Unfortunately just went the wrong way with the set up.”
Separately, a marshal was removed after writing on Twitter that he hoped Hamilton had an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020.
An FIA spokesman said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would not be involved in the race.
In a subsequent post, the marshal apologized to the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and to Hamilton, who said on Friday he wanted to see more change in the kingdom.
Additional reporting by Reuters
