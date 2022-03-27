‘Bittersweet’ as NZ beat Pakistan, but still exit World Cup

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





Century-maker Suzie Bates produced a milestone innings as New Zealand yesterday beat Pakistan by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup in Christchurch.

It was the final match of the tournament for both sides, and although New Zealand hold a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals, captain Sophie Devine said that was most unlikely and it was a “bittersweet” win to bow out on.

“Absolutely, we’re gutted that we’re not moving forward in this tournament, and I want to wish those teams that do manage to go through all the best,” she said.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates plays a shot during their Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch yesterday. Photo: AFP

The tournament hosts posted 266 for eight with Bates scoring 126 before Hannah Rowe took five for 55 to restrict Pakistan to 194 for nine.

It lifted New Zealand to six points, equal with fourth-placed England and India who each have a superior run rate and a game in hand which sees them both threaten to overtake third-placed West Indies — who are one point ahead, but have completed their matches.

At a crowded Hagley Oval, on New Zealand’s first day without COVID-19 outdoor spectator restrictions, Bates contributed nearly half the team’s total and became only the fourth player in women’s cricket to reach 5,000 one-day international runs.

Bates also became the first person to score a century in four consecutive World Cup tournaments, but said her player-of-the-match award should have gone to Rowe.

“I just really wanted to take the game deep and make sure we finished off the 50 overs and got a good score on the board,” she said.

“It’s a nice record to have, but I thought Hannah Rowe, I could share this player of the match with because she bowled outstandingly,” she added.