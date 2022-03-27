Century-maker Suzie Bates produced a milestone innings as New Zealand yesterday beat Pakistan by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup in Christchurch.
It was the final match of the tournament for both sides, and although New Zealand hold a mathematical chance of making the semi-finals, captain Sophie Devine said that was most unlikely and it was a “bittersweet” win to bow out on.
“Absolutely, we’re gutted that we’re not moving forward in this tournament, and I want to wish those teams that do manage to go through all the best,” she said.
Photo: AFP
The tournament hosts posted 266 for eight with Bates scoring 126 before Hannah Rowe took five for 55 to restrict Pakistan to 194 for nine.
It lifted New Zealand to six points, equal with fourth-placed England and India who each have a superior run rate and a game in hand which sees them both threaten to overtake third-placed West Indies — who are one point ahead, but have completed their matches.
At a crowded Hagley Oval, on New Zealand’s first day without COVID-19 outdoor spectator restrictions, Bates contributed nearly half the team’s total and became only the fourth player in women’s cricket to reach 5,000 one-day international runs.
Bates also became the first person to score a century in four consecutive World Cup tournaments, but said her player-of-the-match award should have gone to Rowe.
“I just really wanted to take the game deep and make sure we finished off the 50 overs and got a good score on the board,” she said.
“It’s a nice record to have, but I thought Hannah Rowe, I could share this player of the match with because she bowled outstandingly,” she added.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
BAD MORNING: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was deemed ‘unfit’ to race by staff after he cartwheeled end-over-end at about 180kph in a crash during a warm-up An emotional Miguel Oliveira yesterday held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP, and then promised to give the trophy to his daughter. The Portuguese Red Bull KTM Factory rider finished 2.205 seconds ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo, of France, who had started from pole position on his Yamaha. Another Frenchman, Johann Zarco, was a further 3.158 seconds adrift for the Pramac Racing team after the race was reduced to 20 laps from the scheduled 27 because of safety concerns. The start at the Mandalika International Street Circuit was delayed for 75 minutes by heavy rain, as the sport