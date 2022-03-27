Tries to winger Sevu Reece and center Leicester Fainga’anuku within five minutes in the second half yesterday allowed the Christchurch-based Crusaders to expand a tenuous three-point lead into a 34-19 win over the Hamilton-based Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.
The Crusaders led 15-12 at halftime, and that score remained until the 58th minute when Reece was given space down the right flank and took advantage of a two-on-one mismatch on attack to score a brilliant solo try.
Fainga’anuku crashed over under the posts in the 63rd minute after the Crusaders forwards had battered away at the Chiefs’ grim goal line defense until it finally buckled.
That gave the Crusaders a 29-12 lead and after a late exchange of tries in a high-paced and bruising match they were able to hold on and avenge their last-minute loss to the Chiefs in the first meeting between the teams two weeks ago.
“All week we talked about effort,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “Last time they hurt us at home. They put in a performance for 80 minutes, and we knew coming up here it’s a tough place to play, a tough place to come out on top so we needed a big effort.”
“Last time the Chiefs probably had the better of possession and territory, and they dominated the physical area, so we had to turn up physically, and I thought the boys showed a lot of heart in that area,” he said.
Earlier, the Auckland-based Blues led 18-6 at halftime, then held on grimly to beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 32-25.
The Blues were dominant in a first half in which their defense mostly shut down the Highlanders. Flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked well to give them territorial superiority, and they built a substantial lead with tries to Barrett and winger Caleb Clarke.
Roared on by the largest crowd of the season amid relaxed COVID-19 regulations — a sellout of 43,000 in Dunedin — the Highlanders rallied strongly in the second half, but a superb try to Blues and All Blacks backrower Hoskins Sotutu in the 55th minute gave the Blues the cushion of a 14-point lead.
In a quick turnaround, the Blues will now face Moana Pasifika on Tuesday in a previously postponed match and as part of a testing series of three games in eight days.
In the later match, the Reds beat the New South Wales Waratahs 32-20.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
BAD MORNING: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was deemed ‘unfit’ to race by staff after he cartwheeled end-over-end at about 180kph in a crash during a warm-up An emotional Miguel Oliveira yesterday held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP, and then promised to give the trophy to his daughter. The Portuguese Red Bull KTM Factory rider finished 2.205 seconds ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo, of France, who had started from pole position on his Yamaha. Another Frenchman, Johann Zarco, was a further 3.158 seconds adrift for the Pramac Racing team after the race was reduced to 20 laps from the scheduled 27 because of safety concerns. The start at the Mandalika International Street Circuit was delayed for 75 minutes by heavy rain, as the sport