The Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix is to continue “as planned” after nearly four hours of deliberations that ended early yesterday, after an attack on Friday by Yemeni rebels on an oil facility, which set off a huge fire visible from Jeddah’s street circuit.
Flames ripped through the Aramco oil refinery, about 11km from the track, and drivers even smelled the fire during the opening practice run.
Drivers held hours-long meetings with team bosses, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and F1 managing director Ross Brawn that ended at 2:20am on whether to go ahead with the race.
Photo: AFP
“Ready and totally focused for tomorrow’s qualy,” Mexican driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull wrote on Twitter after the meetings, apparently confirming the decision to race today.
Domenicali had earlier insisted the weekend would continue as planned.
“The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned, and we will remain in close contact with them and all the teams and closely monitor the situation,” an F1 spokesman said after the second practice session at 9pm.
Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the newly elected president of the sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), met with drivers and team bosses to try to reassure them.
“We have received total assurance on safety and security here, for the country and for the families,” Domenicali said after this first meeting. “We have all put safety first to protect this area and the city where we are going,” he said.
“The question is who are these rebels targeting? It is the economic infrastructure not civilians and not this track. We have high level assurance that this is a secure place and nothing is going to happen,” Ben Sulayem added.
Several team bosses gave assurances that “we race,” while Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that “F1 will not be bullied.”
“The sport has to stand against this. No terrorism of this kind can be condoned. The sport must not be bullied in this way,” Horner said.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko also supported the decision to continue.
“If safety is guaranteed, we must go ahead. The Saudis have a defense system and, for some reason, the drone [missile] wasn’t intercepted. The rebels know they get a lot more publicity at a Grand Prix — that’s part of the concept,” he said.
“You shouldn’t let terrorism completely intimidate you in normal life. We should take a look now, and if security is guaranteed for the next two days, then we should go ahead,” he added.
World champion Max Verstappen was one of the first drivers to be aware of the drama unfolding while he guided his Red Bull through the first practice session.
“I smell burning — is it my car?” the Dutchman said on his team radio.
The attack comes as Saudi Arabian authorities continue to face accusations of trying to “sportswash” the country’s controversial human rights record.
Drivers are “aware of the problems,” said McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. “But I think by coming here we also have a chance to create change or have a positive influence.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton added: “We don’t decide where we go, but we’re duty-bound to try and do what we can while we are here.”
