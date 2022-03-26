England tailender Saqib Mahmood was pleased to get his highest first-class score, but even more delighted to wear the West Indies “into the ground” on Thursday on the first day of the deciding Test in Grenada.
If England go on to win the Test at the National Cricket Stadium it might well be No. 11 Mahmood’s batting rather than his bowling that turns out to be a match-winning performance.
In scoring 49 he and Jack Leach (41 not out) not only lifted England to a respectable 204 all out by the close with their 90-run partnership, but also significantly shifted the mood in the two camps.
Photo: Reuters
Neither team has found Test victories easy to come by of late, and as the West Indies became frustrated and ragged in the field, England captain Joe Root must have grown more relieved with every run that all was not lost.
“Once I got in it was good fun,” said Mahmood, whose innings included an unlikely six over long-on off pace bowler Kyle Mayers that came seemingly out of nowhere.
“It was quite hard work to start with, but we knew if we stuck in there they would have to turn to part-time bowlers before the new ball and that’s when we could cash in a little bit,” he said. “We were pretty set when that new ball came along. Our partnership was crucial because it just wore them into the ground a little bit.”
Mahmood said the pitch was still offering “a lot of lateral movement” with the new ball.
Mayers had been happy to claim two early wickets, including that of Root for a duck, before he had even given up a run on his return to the team for the first time this series.
He said the wicket had been “seamer friendly” early and conceded that England had fought back nicely with their 10th-wicket partnership.
“The wicket got better as the ball got softer,” Mayers said. “They played well, honestly. Kudos to them.”
PAKISTAN V AUSTRALIA
AP, LAHORE, Pakistan
Pakistan yesterday failed to hold out in the last session of the third and final Test which Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0.
The hosts were dismissed for 235 in their second innings on a worn-out wicket as Australia enjoyed a successful end to their first Test series in Pakistan since 1998.
Resuming on 73-0, and entering the final session at 190-5, Pakistan collapsed against veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who got plenty of turn and bounce from a fifth-day wicket and finished with 5-83 from 37 overs.
Australia were rewarded for setting Pakistan a challenging target of 351 after boldly declaring their second innings at 227-3.
Pakistan had conceded a decisive 123-run lead after scoring 268 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 391.
Lyon bowled an unchanged marathon spell of 28 overs on the final day.
Paceman Pat Cummins clean bowled No. 11 Naseem Shah to finish off Pakistan.
