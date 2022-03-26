Ecuador, Uruguay book their spots at World Cup finals

AP, SAO PAULO, Brazil





Ecuador and Uruguay on Thursday secured their spots at the World Cup finals in Qatar, joining Brazil and Argentina from South America.

Third-placed Ecuador lost 3-1 in Paraguay, but they achieved one of the four direct spots after Uruguay, in fourth, beat Peru 1-0 in Montevideo, a result that also allowed them to book their flights to Qatar.

Ecuador and Uruguay reached 25 points and can no longer be overtaken by other teams. Brazil and Argentina had earlier secured the first two of the region’s spots.

Uruguay’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates after scoring against Peru in their FIFA World Cup qualifier in Montevideo on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Uruguay’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored the goal that advanced both his team and Ecuador in the 42nd minute from close range in a hard-fought match.

It was very different in Ciudad del Este, where Ecuador were no match for Paraguay.

Robert Morales opened the scoring in the ninth minute, Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie scored a long-range own-goal seconds before halftime and Miguel Almiron added a third in the 54th minute.

Jordy Caicedo scored for Ecuador from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Fifth position, which qualifies for an international playoff against an Asian team, is still up for grabs.

Peru, with 21 points, can get it by beating Paraguay at home on Tuesday. Colombia, with 20 points after their 3-0 win against Bolivia, need to beat Venezuela and hope that Peru do not win.

Chile, with 19 points, would have to overcome Uruguay in Santiago and hope other results go their way. La Roja will not be very confident after being crushed by Brazil 4-0 at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Colombia managed to stay alive with their first goals in almost 700 minutes in qualifiers. They beat Bolivia with goals by Luis Diaz in the 39th minute, Miguel Borja in the 72nd and Mateus Uribe shortly before the final whistle.

By the end of last year, Uruguay were nearly out of the World Cup, firing their veteran coach Oscar Tabarez. Three matches and three wins after new coach Diego Alonso took over, and Uruguay are to play in their fourth consecutive World Cup finals.

“We have to stress all the work our maestro Tabarez made, everything that he built cut a lot of the path, and we had the chance of enjoying everything he has done so we could give our best to be in a World Cup again,” Alonso said at a news conference.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil coach Tite wanted to test a light offensive trio of Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Antony. The excited fans leaving the Maracana after the match suggested the idea was well worth it.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute and two minutes later assisted Vinicius Jr to score his first goal for the national team.

Philippe Coutinho then made it 3-0 in the 72 minute.

Substitute Richarlison scored the fourth in stoppage-time.

Vinicius Jr was emotional after scoring his first goal.

“At the Maracana, with my family there ... there was no better place to score my first goal for Brazil,” he said. “This is our last match in Brazil before the World Cup, I am glad that the fans are with us. Now we have to work more to get the title in the end of the year.”