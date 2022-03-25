TENNIS
Barty to exit rankings
Ashleigh Barty yesterday said that she would remove herself from the WTA rankings after announcing her retirement, opening the door for Poland’s Iga Swiatek to become world No. 1. Barty has held top spot for more than two years, but stunned the sports world on Wednesday by quitting aged just 25. The 20-year-old Swiatek is a massive 2,204 ranking points behind Barty, but there will be a new No. 1 on Monday when the new list comes out and the second-placed Pole is in prime position. Swiatek told reporters at the Miami Open that she is trying not to think about it too much. “Honestly, when we really thought about the situation and when we read all the news, all the rules that may apply, we realized there’s no sense to actually think about that right now, because we have such a short time to prepare for another tournament,” she said. “We’ve got to stay focused on our work.”
SOCCER
Juventus documents seized
Italian tax police on Wednesday seized documents as part of a Turin prosecutors’ probe of allegations of false accounting at Serie A club Juventus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The documents were seized during police searches in the Turin, Milan and Rome offices of legal firms and agents that advised players on the terms of their pay packages in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, the source said. Juventus declined to comment.
SOCCER
UEFA eyes more sanctions
UEFA is exploring fresh sanctions to thwart Russia’s attempt to host the European Championship after it launched a bid on Wednesday, one month after invading Ukraine and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions. The Russian Football Union executive committee submitted an initial bid to UEFA for the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, with a UK-Ireland joint bid and one from Turkey also seeking the 2028 tournament, and Italy and Turkey bidding for Euro 2032. Russia’s federation was not suspended by UEFA, despite the ban on its teams from playing. UEFA said its executive committee can “reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary, including in light of the declaration of interest expressed by the Football Union of Russia for hosting the UEFA Euro.”
CRICKET
Warner sparks exchange
David Warner yesterday was embroiled in a pitch row as Australia declared on day 4 of the third Test in Lahore, setting Pakistan — who reached 73 without loss at stumps — 351 to win. Usman Khawaja (104 not out) led the visitors to 227-3 declared after Warner (51) fell looking for quick runs to bolster their chances of a series-clinching victory, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, his stay at the wicket also saw some controversy. Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza suggested that Warner, batting out of his crease, was encroaching on an area of the pitch that could scuff and help spinners later in the match. He removed his helmet and gloves before being involved in animated conversation with the umpires and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Play resumed after a few minutes without any formal warning being given.
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Maria Sakkari on Friday ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, California, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Greece’s Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and1991. Poland’s Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari could claim the No. 2