TENNIS

Barty to exit rankings

Ashleigh Barty yesterday said that she would remove herself from the WTA rankings after announcing her retirement, opening the door for Poland’s Iga Swiatek to become world No. 1. Barty has held top spot for more than two years, but stunned the sports world on Wednesday by quitting aged just 25. The 20-year-old Swiatek is a massive 2,204 ranking points behind Barty, but there will be a new No. 1 on Monday when the new list comes out and the second-placed Pole is in prime position. Swiatek told reporters at the Miami Open that she is trying not to think about it too much. “Honestly, when we really thought about the situation and when we read all the news, all the rules that may apply, we realized there’s no sense to actually think about that right now, because we have such a short time to prepare for another tournament,” she said. “We’ve got to stay focused on our work.”

SOCCER

Juventus documents seized

Italian tax police on Wednesday seized documents as part of a Turin prosecutors’ probe of allegations of false accounting at Serie A club Juventus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The documents were seized during police searches in the Turin, Milan and Rome offices of legal firms and agents that advised players on the terms of their pay packages in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, the source said. Juventus declined to comment.

SOCCER

UEFA eyes more sanctions

UEFA is exploring fresh sanctions to thwart Russia’s attempt to host the European Championship after it launched a bid on Wednesday, one month after invading Ukraine and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions. The Russian Football Union executive committee submitted an initial bid to UEFA for the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, with a UK-Ireland joint bid and one from Turkey also seeking the 2028 tournament, and Italy and Turkey bidding for Euro 2032. Russia’s federation was not suspended by UEFA, despite the ban on its teams from playing. UEFA said its executive committee can “reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary, including in light of the declaration of interest expressed by the Football Union of Russia for hosting the UEFA Euro.”

CRICKET

Warner sparks exchange

David Warner yesterday was embroiled in a pitch row as Australia declared on day 4 of the third Test in Lahore, setting Pakistan — who reached 73 without loss at stumps — 351 to win. Usman Khawaja (104 not out) led the visitors to 227-3 declared after Warner (51) fell looking for quick runs to bolster their chances of a series-clinching victory, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, his stay at the wicket also saw some controversy. Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza suggested that Warner, batting out of his crease, was encroaching on an area of the pitch that could scuff and help spinners later in the match. He removed his helmet and gloves before being involved in animated conversation with the umpires and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Play resumed after a few minutes without any formal warning being given.