South Africa seal semi-finals berth

AP, WELLINGTON





South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain.

The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm.

Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies.

South Africa’s Mignon du Preez, left, dives to make her ground as Chinelle Henry of the West Indies waits for the ball during their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa slipped to 22-4 before a partnership between Mignon du Preez (38) and Marizanne Kapp (5) righted the innings.

Medium pacer Chinelle Henry (3-19) was in top form, dismissing Laura Wolvaardt in the second over of the innings to end the South Africa batter’s run of high scores.

She also removed South Africa captain Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits.

The West Indies team huddle before the start of play in their Women’s Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

The advantage was still with the West Indies when the rain returned, and ground staff covered the pitch and surrounds.

The umpires quickly decided that even if the rain stopped for the rest of the day, it would not be possible to complete the match.

The single point that South Africa took from the match was enough to clinch their place in the semis with nine from six games.

“Everybody’s extremely excited and happy to be in the semis,” Luus said. “It wasn’t the best of starts, but we still have to take the positives out of today — the way Mignon batted was one. She has been shy of runs in the competition and she needed that for her confidence.”

The West Indies are in third place behind Australia — who have also locked up a semi-final berth — and South Africa, having completed their seven matches in the group stage with seven points.

Their semi-final hopes depend on the outcome of Sunday’s matches between South Africa and fourth-placed India, and between England and Bangladesh.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said that her squad likely would “have some popcorn and hope that South Africa do beat India.”

“It’s something we can’t control, but do hope it goes our way,” Taylor said.

“If we go to the semis, you just have to go out and play ... you have to step up. It comes down to how badly you want it,” she said.

New Zealand and Bangladesh have only a mathematical shot at the semis in the eight-team tournament, but it would require a highly unlikely set of results — including three massive wins, for New Zealand over Pakistan tomorrow and two for Bangladesh — for either of them to advance.

Additional reporting by staff writer