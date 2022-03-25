South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain.
The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm.
Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies.
Photo: AFP
The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa slipped to 22-4 before a partnership between Mignon du Preez (38) and Marizanne Kapp (5) righted the innings.
Medium pacer Chinelle Henry (3-19) was in top form, dismissing Laura Wolvaardt in the second over of the innings to end the South Africa batter’s run of high scores.
She also removed South Africa captain Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits.
Photo: AFP
The advantage was still with the West Indies when the rain returned, and ground staff covered the pitch and surrounds.
The umpires quickly decided that even if the rain stopped for the rest of the day, it would not be possible to complete the match.
The single point that South Africa took from the match was enough to clinch their place in the semis with nine from six games.
“Everybody’s extremely excited and happy to be in the semis,” Luus said. “It wasn’t the best of starts, but we still have to take the positives out of today — the way Mignon batted was one. She has been shy of runs in the competition and she needed that for her confidence.”
The West Indies are in third place behind Australia — who have also locked up a semi-final berth — and South Africa, having completed their seven matches in the group stage with seven points.
Their semi-final hopes depend on the outcome of Sunday’s matches between South Africa and fourth-placed India, and between England and Bangladesh.
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said that her squad likely would “have some popcorn and hope that South Africa do beat India.”
“It’s something we can’t control, but do hope it goes our way,” Taylor said.
“If we go to the semis, you just have to go out and play ... you have to step up. It comes down to how badly you want it,” she said.
New Zealand and Bangladesh have only a mathematical shot at the semis in the eight-team tournament, but it would require a highly unlikely set of results — including three massive wins, for New Zealand over Pakistan tomorrow and two for Bangladesh — for either of them to advance.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Maria Sakkari on Friday ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, California, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Greece’s Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and1991. Poland’s Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari could claim the No. 2