Defending champions England yesterday continued their Women’s Cricket World Cup resurgence with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Pakistan to stand on the brink of the semi-finals.
England pace bowler Katherine Brunt roared back into form after an indifferent tournament, taking 3-17 as she and Sophie Ecclestone helped bundle Pakistan out for 105 in Christchurch.
Brunt had taken only one wicket in five previous matches at this year’s one-day showcase, but formed a potent attack with Ecclestone, who took 3-18.
Danni Wyatt shook off her own tentative start to the tournament, smashing an unbeaten 76 to see England home.
The result moved England into the top four at the expense of India on a better net run rate. They can confirm a place in the semi-finals with victory over Bangladesh on Sunday.
Captain Heather Knight said that the 2017 champions were building momentum after making a disastrous start to the tournament with three straight losses.
“It’s about reminding the girls that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Knight said. “We’re not there yet and we’ve got a big game coming up against Bangladesh.”
England made the perfect start after putting Pakistan into bat when Brunt dismissed opener Nahida Khan with the first ball of the innings, coaxing an outside-edge that went straight to first slip.
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (9) then threw away her wicket when she was run out trying to sneak a second run to square-leg.
The run rate slowed to a crawl and Pakistan were 33-3 when Omaima Sohail was also run out on 11 with a direct hit from Tammy Beaumont.
Sidra Ameen tried to rebuild, but was bowled for 32.
Sidra Nawaz (23) was the only other batter to offer resistance as Pakistan were bowled out for 105 in 41.3 overs.
Maroof said Pakistan’s batting needed to be more positive.
“We need to believe in ourselves, that’s important,” she said. “We have hitters who can play shots, but you have to back yourself and apply yourself in the middle.”
