Cummins, Starc hammer Pakistan tail

AFP, LAHORE, Pakistan





Pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc yeterday took nine wickets between them to run through Pakistan’s batting order, bowling out the hosts for 268 to give Australia a shot at a series victory in the third and deciding Test in Lahore.

At stumps on day 3, Australia were 11-0 in their second innings, a lead of 134, with Usman Khawaja on 7 not out and David Warner on 4 not out.

Cummins finished with 5-56 and Starc bagged 4-33 to trigger an afternoon collapse that saw the home team lose their last six wickets off 40 deliveries with the addition of just 12 runs.

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, right, plays a shot as Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey reacts on day 3 of the third Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: AP

Pakistan looked well placed at 227-3 at tea, having lost just Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78) in the first two sessions, but Starc and Cummins wreaked havoc with the second new ball.

Starc removed Fawad Alam (13) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) while Cummins bowled Sajid Khan (6) as Pakistan collapsed to 264-6.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (67) fought a lone battle as the wickets tumbled around him, with the last four dropping in 10 balls with no addition to the score.

Starc trapped Azam LBW, while Cummins polished off the tail.