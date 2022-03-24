Australia are confident they can put aside a disrupted buildup to todays qualifier for the FIFA World Cup against Japan and keep alive their hopes of booking an automatic ticket to the finals in Qatar later this year.
Victory for Japan at Sydney’s Stadium Australia would send the Samurai Blue and Saudi Arabia through to Qatar, leaving Australia to negotiate a tricky path through two playoffs if they are to make it to a fifth straight finals.
A draw would keep Australia in the chase mathematically ahead of their final qualifier in Saudi Arabia next week, but realistically the Socceroos know they must beat Japan — a feat they have not achieved in more than a decade.
Photo: AP
Adding to that challenge is the absence of a string of players, including influential midfielders Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic, and the potential absence from the dugout of coach Graham Arnold, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Assistant coach Rene Meulensteen performed Arnold’s media duties yesterday and said that the players were excited at having the opportunity to write themselves into the history of the Australian game.
“These are the games that players will be talking about in many years to come,” Meulensteen said. “These are the games that you want to be remembered by. Yes, everybody knows what’s at stake, but the excitement of what you can achieve will get the players to play at their very, very best, I have absolutely no doubt about it.”
A draw today would leave Japan needing one more point in their final Group B match at home against Vietnam next week to secure a spot in Qatar, but coach Hajime Moriyasu said his side wanted to seal the deal in Sydney.
“Our plan is to win, not to draw. As the game goes on our plan might change ... but we are going out there to win,” Moriyasu told reporters. “We have to want it more than the Australians.”
Regardless of the result, Australia are guaranteed to finish at least third and move to a playoff against the third-placed team in Asian Group A, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon and Iraq scrambling for that place after Iran and South Korea qualified from Group A.
The winner of that playoff faces a team from South America for a place in Qatar.
Elsewhere in Group B, China face Saudi Arabia in the UAE, while Vietnam are to play Oman.
The UAE are to play Iraq today before hosting South Korea. Lebanon, who are three points behind the UAE, host Syria and then play away against Iran.
Additional reporting by AP
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds. Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10,