SPORTS BRIEFS

TABLE TENNIS

Lin makes round of 16

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju on Monday downed Felix Lebrun of France 3-1 to advance to the men’s singles round of 16 at the WTT Contender Doha in Qatar. Lin, ranked seventh in the world, defeated 15-year-old Lebrun 10-12, 11-3, 13-11, 11-9 in a match that lasted 33 minutes at the Lusail Sports Arena. The French paddler, despite ranking far behind Lin at No. 430, proved that he should not be taken lightly, winning the opening game 12-10. Unfazed, 20-year-old Lin was quick to bounce back by taking an eight-point lead early on to finish the second game 11-3. He stayed in control to the very end, knocking out Lebrun in three straight games. Lin was scheduled to face China’s Yuan Licen yesterday. The WTT Contender Doha runs through tomorrow.

CYCLING

Colbrelli collapses at finish

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest after a sprint finish on stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain, organizers said on Monday. Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli lost consciousness after finishing second behind Australian Michael Matthews following an intense up-hill dash for the line. Colbrelli experienced “an episode of loss of consciousness with convulsions and subsequent cardio-respiratory arrest,” organizers said in a statement. First aid staff, who revived the rider at the finish line in the seaside town of Sant Feliu de Guixols, performed emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used a defibrillator, the statement added. “Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

TENNIS

Boris Becker in court

German tennis great Boris Becker “acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, a London court heard on Monday. The 54-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner, who attended the opening day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court, faces 24 counts under the Insolvency Act relating to the period from May to October 2017. Becker, a former world No. 1, denies the charges. The trial is expected to last three weeks. British media quoted prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley as saying Becker “acted dishonestly with regards to a number of his assets... The prosecution say Mr Becker did this both before and after the date of his bankruptcy agreement.” The charges include nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros (US$1.65 million).

GOLF

Mickelson not in Masters

Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, is no longer listed in the field of active players competing at next month’s Masters Tournament. The Masters Web site on Monday showed the three-time winner as not playing in the April 7 to 10 event at Augusta National Golf Club. Mickelson’s agent was not immediately available to comment. Mickelson’s absence from the year’s opening major would mark the first time that he would miss the Masters since 1994.