TABLE TENNIS
Lin makes round of 16
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju on Monday downed Felix Lebrun of France 3-1 to advance to the men’s singles round of 16 at the WTT Contender Doha in Qatar. Lin, ranked seventh in the world, defeated 15-year-old Lebrun 10-12, 11-3, 13-11, 11-9 in a match that lasted 33 minutes at the Lusail Sports Arena. The French paddler, despite ranking far behind Lin at No. 430, proved that he should not be taken lightly, winning the opening game 12-10. Unfazed, 20-year-old Lin was quick to bounce back by taking an eight-point lead early on to finish the second game 11-3. He stayed in control to the very end, knocking out Lebrun in three straight games. Lin was scheduled to face China’s Yuan Licen yesterday. The WTT Contender Doha runs through tomorrow.
CYCLING
Colbrelli collapses at finish
Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest after a sprint finish on stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain, organizers said on Monday. Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli lost consciousness after finishing second behind Australian Michael Matthews following an intense up-hill dash for the line. Colbrelli experienced “an episode of loss of consciousness with convulsions and subsequent cardio-respiratory arrest,” organizers said in a statement. First aid staff, who revived the rider at the finish line in the seaside town of Sant Feliu de Guixols, performed emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used a defibrillator, the statement added. “Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.
TENNIS
Boris Becker in court
German tennis great Boris Becker “acted dishonestly” by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, a London court heard on Monday. The 54-year-old six-time Grand Slam winner, who attended the opening day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court, faces 24 counts under the Insolvency Act relating to the period from May to October 2017. Becker, a former world No. 1, denies the charges. The trial is expected to last three weeks. British media quoted prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley as saying Becker “acted dishonestly with regards to a number of his assets... The prosecution say Mr Becker did this both before and after the date of his bankruptcy agreement.” The charges include nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros (US$1.65 million).
GOLF
Mickelson not in Masters
Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, is no longer listed in the field of active players competing at next month’s Masters Tournament. The Masters Web site on Monday showed the three-time winner as not playing in the April 7 to 10 event at Augusta National Golf Club. Mickelson’s agent was not immediately available to comment. Mickelson’s absence from the year’s opening major would mark the first time that he would miss the Masters since 1994.
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds. Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10,