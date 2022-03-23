LeBron triumphant in Cleveland

AP, CLEVELAND





LeBron James broke them all out on Monday— the fadeaway jumper, the fly-through-the-lane shot, some signature dunks, one over former teammate and friend Kevin Love, the patented pregame chalk toss.

Back in Cleveland, Ohio, in front of the fans who know him almost like family, James showed he is still the game’s most dominant force.

James scored 38 points, notched another triple-double and sparked memories of his time, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a horrid defensive night.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday. Photo: AP

It was James’ only visit home this season — other than the All-Star Game last month — and the star from Akron, ohio, thrilled fans who have followed him since he was a boy. He added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double and sixth this season.

“I’m all out of words,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I don’t have any more. He was in control, had an all-time dunk on his old teammate — his old friend, which I’m sure they enjoyed and will talk about. What a hell of a night.”

James played 11 seasons in two stints with the Cavaliers, who are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since he left in 2018.

The 37-year-old said that playing in front of a Cleveland crowd always brings out his best.

“They’ve seen pretty much my whole life in basketball,” he said. “That’s the difference between this arena and every other arena in the world.”

James is trying to keep the Lakers in the postseason picture in what to this point has been a disappointing season. They are ninth in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook, who has had a poor season, had 20 and 11 assists, and D.J. Augustin added 20 points, making all six three-pointers.

“There is nothing better than shutting people up,” Westbrook said.

Darius Garland scored 29 and added 17 assists for Cleveland.