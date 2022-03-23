LeBron James broke them all out on Monday— the fadeaway jumper, the fly-through-the-lane shot, some signature dunks, one over former teammate and friend Kevin Love, the patented pregame chalk toss.
Back in Cleveland, Ohio, in front of the fans who know him almost like family, James showed he is still the game’s most dominant force.
James scored 38 points, notched another triple-double and sparked memories of his time, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a horrid defensive night.
It was James’ only visit home this season — other than the All-Star Game last month — and the star from Akron, ohio, thrilled fans who have followed him since he was a boy. He added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double and sixth this season.
“I’m all out of words,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I don’t have any more. He was in control, had an all-time dunk on his old teammate — his old friend, which I’m sure they enjoyed and will talk about. What a hell of a night.”
James played 11 seasons in two stints with the Cavaliers, who are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since he left in 2018.
The 37-year-old said that playing in front of a Cleveland crowd always brings out his best.
“They’ve seen pretty much my whole life in basketball,” he said. “That’s the difference between this arena and every other arena in the world.”
James is trying to keep the Lakers in the postseason picture in what to this point has been a disappointing season. They are ninth in the Western Conference.
Russell Westbrook, who has had a poor season, had 20 and 11 assists, and D.J. Augustin added 20 points, making all six three-pointers.
“There is nothing better than shutting people up,” Westbrook said.
Darius Garland scored 29 and added 17 assists for Cleveland.
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds. Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10,