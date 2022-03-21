Matej Mohoric on Saturday won Milan-San Remo with a stunning late, downhill burst, which led to him holding off a frustrated chasing pack featuring race favorites Tadej Pogacar and Wout van Aert.
Bahrain Victorious rider Mohoric, a stage winner on all three Grand Tours, launched an attack on the final descent from the Poggio climb after about 290km of riding to claim the season’s first ultra-long, one-day “Monument” race.
“I managed to get up the Poggio with the top riders and I thought to myself: ‘It’s now or never,’ and it turns out it was now,” Mohoric said in Italian to RAI.
Photo: AP
The Slovene finished two seconds ahead of France’s Anthony Turgis and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, despite nearly crashing twice on his rapid descent and having a mechanical problem in the final few hundred meters following nearly six-and-a-half hours of cycling.
“I kept my calm despite almost crashing two times... The second time I slipped out both wheels, front and back, in the last sharp corner when the Poggio descent finishes,” Mohoric later told reporters.
“I lost a lot of time there, I think maybe two or three seconds ... and then on the last corner with 600m to go I dropped the chain because I changed gear in the corner and it’s quite a bumpy road,” he added.
His attack came after four unsuccessful attempts from Pogacar and another from Primoz Roglic on the Poggio climb, which is traditionally one of the launchpads for the race winner.
Instead, descent specialist Mohoric defied convention by making the decisive move on the descent. He darted down a winding slope before joining via Aurelia and crossing the line in front of a shocked and ecstatic crowd.
The 27-year-old said that he learned his impressive technique as a child in the Slovenian mountains, “building mountain bike trails in the woods behind the village, always doing descents and always pushing each other.”
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny