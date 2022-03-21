UFC returns to London, but Liverpool dominates

Reuters, LONDON





The UFC on Saturday returned to London, but it was two Liverpool fighters who stole the show, as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann pulled off brilliant wins to electrify the crowd at the O2 Arena in the capital for the first time in three years.

McCann blazed forward from the opening bell against Brazil’s Luana Carolina and ended the fight in spectacular fashion in the third round, with a spinning elbow that knocked her opponent out cold.

Not to be outdone, her close friend Pimblett bounced back from being rocked by an early punch to dominate Mexico’s Kazula Vargas, taking his opponent’s back and sinking in a rear naked choke submission to send the raucous crowd into a frenzy.

Molly McCan of the UK, left, and Luana Carolina of Brazil trade punches during their UFC fight at O2 Arena in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Still in her fight kit, McCann jumped back into the cage to celebrate with Pimblett, the pair hopping up on the fence to take the applause and cheers of the crowd.

“I’m never, ever, ever, ever in a boring fight lad, I have to get a punch in the face to get woke up,” the charismatic 27-year-old said in his post-fight interview before throwing down the gauntlet to the UFC.

“See this arena? Too small, too small, get me a stadium. Get us to Anfield and we’ll fill it,” Liverpool fan Pimblett bellowed, and judging by the response, many of those in attendance in London would make the trip to Merseyside.

After not staging an event in London since March 16, 2019, Saturday’s card was a triumphant return for the UFC, which abruptly canceled a planned event in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many Russian athletes excluded from competition following their country’s invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Volkov was booed as he took on Tom Aspinall in the heavyweight main event.

His evening went from bad to worse as Aspinall opened a cut on his head early and then secured a straight arm lock on the Russian to end the fight at the 3 minute, 45 second mark in the first round.