SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Tai out, Chou makes semis

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying was yesterday knocked out of the All England Open women’s singles by South Korea’s An Se-young. An, ranked No. 4 in the world, took 40 minutes to beat the world no. 1 21-19, 21-13 in Birmingham, England. In the men’s singles on Friday, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen thrashed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to power into the semi-finals. World No. 4 Chou outdueled world No. 8 Christie 21-10, 21-15 in 36 minutes at the prestigious Super 1000 tournament, which carries a total purse of US$1 million. Chou was scheduled to face first seed and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark later yesterday.

BASKETBALL

Canaleta joins Wagor Suns

Professional Filipino basketball player Nino “KG” Canaleta has arrived in Taiwan to play for the Taichung Wagor Suns in the T1 League, the club said yesterday. The 16-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) veteran has checked into a quarantine hotel, the Suns said. The 40-year-old 1.98m-tall swingman, nicknamed KG for his resemblance to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, has played for nine teams in the PBA. He last played for the Blackwater Bossing until his contract expired on Dec. 31 last year. KG has been called the “Da Vinci of dunks,” taking five PBA slam dunk crowns, in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2012. “He has classic post up moves and his low post are textbook quality. We hope to take advantage of his experience to guide the young players,” Suns general manager David Wang said.

FORMULA ONE

Ferrari impress Verstappen

Max Verstappen on Friday enjoyed an imperious opening day’s practice for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday, but said that he was checking his mirrors for the much-improved Ferraris. The world champion topped the times in the second floodlit session, but was only 0.087 seconds clear of second-placed rival Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari, with teammate Carlos Sainz third just behind him. “It was very good and the car felt good, but you can see that Ferrari are pushing hard and they are very close so that’s exciting as well,” the Dutchman said. Verstappen was 1.2 seconds clear of former champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who finished ninth after a day of battling against the “porpoising” movements of his car.

RUGBY UNION

Chiefs thrash Pasifika

The severely under-strength Chiefs yesterday overwhelmed Moana Pasifika 59-12 in the only match played in New Zealand during the fifth round of Super Rugby Pacific. The Hamilton-based Chiefs were missing 17 frontline players, mainly due to COVID-19. However, they still came out winners to solidify their place as the top New Zealand team in the tournament. The Chiefs were the only New Zealand team able to assemble a competitive team this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks amongst other squads. Earlier, Western Force center Bayley Kuenzle kicked the winning penalty goal five minutes after the siren sounded and following a 23-phase stay in the Fijian Drua’s defensive area to give his team a 20-18 win in Australia.