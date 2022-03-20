BADMINTON
Tai out, Chou makes semis
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying was yesterday knocked out of the All England Open women’s singles by South Korea’s An Se-young. An, ranked No. 4 in the world, took 40 minutes to beat the world no. 1 21-19, 21-13 in Birmingham, England. In the men’s singles on Friday, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen thrashed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to power into the semi-finals. World No. 4 Chou outdueled world No. 8 Christie 21-10, 21-15 in 36 minutes at the prestigious Super 1000 tournament, which carries a total purse of US$1 million. Chou was scheduled to face first seed and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark later yesterday.
BASKETBALL
Canaleta joins Wagor Suns
Professional Filipino basketball player Nino “KG” Canaleta has arrived in Taiwan to play for the Taichung Wagor Suns in the T1 League, the club said yesterday. The 16-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) veteran has checked into a quarantine hotel, the Suns said. The 40-year-old 1.98m-tall swingman, nicknamed KG for his resemblance to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, has played for nine teams in the PBA. He last played for the Blackwater Bossing until his contract expired on Dec. 31 last year. KG has been called the “Da Vinci of dunks,” taking five PBA slam dunk crowns, in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2012. “He has classic post up moves and his low post are textbook quality. We hope to take advantage of his experience to guide the young players,” Suns general manager David Wang said.
FORMULA ONE
Ferrari impress Verstappen
Max Verstappen on Friday enjoyed an imperious opening day’s practice for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday, but said that he was checking his mirrors for the much-improved Ferraris. The world champion topped the times in the second floodlit session, but was only 0.087 seconds clear of second-placed rival Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari, with teammate Carlos Sainz third just behind him. “It was very good and the car felt good, but you can see that Ferrari are pushing hard and they are very close so that’s exciting as well,” the Dutchman said. Verstappen was 1.2 seconds clear of former champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who finished ninth after a day of battling against the “porpoising” movements of his car.
RUGBY UNION
Chiefs thrash Pasifika
The severely under-strength Chiefs yesterday overwhelmed Moana Pasifika 59-12 in the only match played in New Zealand during the fifth round of Super Rugby Pacific. The Hamilton-based Chiefs were missing 17 frontline players, mainly due to COVID-19. However, they still came out winners to solidify their place as the top New Zealand team in the tournament. The Chiefs were the only New Zealand team able to assemble a competitive team this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks amongst other squads. Earlier, Western Force center Bayley Kuenzle kicked the winning penalty goal five minutes after the siren sounded and following a 23-phase stay in the Fijian Drua’s defensive area to give his team a 20-18 win in Australia.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the