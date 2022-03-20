Luke Ayling caps a dramatic 3-2 Leeds victory at Wolves

AFP, WOLVERHAMPTON, England





Leeds United staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 as Luke Ayling’s last-gasp strike improved their prospects of avoiding relegation from the English Premier League

Manager Jesse Marsch’s side were in deep trouble when Jonny and Francisco Trincao netted to put Wolves in control by halftime at Molineux Staduim, but Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for crunching into Leeds keeper Illan Meslier early in the second half.

Leeds made the most of that lucky break as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo netted to draw them level before Ayling won it in stoppage-time.

Leeds United’s Luke Ayling, front right, celebrates scoring their third goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Robin Koch, left, and Rodrigo at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

It was a second successive late victory for Leeds, who beat relegation rivals Norwich City in the final seconds last weekend.

Leeds are now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire club are not safe yet, but former RB Leipzig manager Marsch has given them hope since replacing Marcelo Bielsa last month.

They showed their fighting spirit not only in the comeback, but also after losing four players to injury.

“It’s a group that has big hearts, quality young men, and I’m very thankful to be here with them,” Marsch said.