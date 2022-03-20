Maria Sakkari on Friday ended Paula Badosa’s bid for a repeat BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, California, beating the defending champion to set up a final clash with former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.
Greece’s Sakkari triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to end Badosa’s bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and1991.
Poland’s Swiatek beat two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.
Photo: AFP
Ranked fourth in the world, Swiatek was already assured of rising to a career-high third in the world. Either she or sixth-ranked Sakkari could claim the No. 2 spot with a victory in today’s title match.
“Really it’s over my expectations,” said Swiatek, who said she came into the prestigious event doubtful she could follow up her fourth career title in Doha with another deep tournament run.
However, she rallied from a break down in each set and saved two set points in the first-set tiebreaker to notch a 10th straight WTA match win.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It was really intense, really physical. I think we had the longest rallies I played here,” Swiatek said.
The 20-year-old evened her head-to-head record against Halep at two wins apiece, but she said that it required a change in mindset taking on a player who was once ranked so much higher than herself.
“I had to fight to the end and be mentally stronger,” she said. “Simona is a really strong player mentally and she’s not giving up so I wanted to do that better.”
Sakkari goes into the final buoyed by the knowledge that she has won three of four prior encounters with Swiatek.
The Greek player shook off an opening break of her serve to win six of seven games on the way to pocketing the first set, breaking Badosa twice as the Spaniard struggled with her serve.
Badosa battled back in the second, breaking Sakkari twice on the way to a 3-2 lead and hanging on to force a third, in which Sakkari’s aggression and power were too much for her opponent.
“I just had full faith and I believed in myself every single moment,” said Sakkari, who fought back tears as she spoke to fans after the match. “I’m just speechless right now.”
