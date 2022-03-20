Blackmore becomes first woman to win Gold Cup

AFP, CHELTENHAM, England





Rachael Blackmore on Friday added another chapter to her history-making exploits as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the blue riband of jumps racing, easing to victory on A Plus Tard.

The 32-year-old Irish jockey became the first woman rider to win the Champion Hurdle — which she won for a second time on Tuesday — the Grand National and the Gold Cup.

She is the first jockey to complete the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double at the Cheltenham Festival since A.P. McCoy in 1997.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday. Photo: AP

Trainer Henry de Bromhead repeated his feat last year by training the first two horses in, as defending champion Minella Indo placed second.

For Blackmore it made up for last year’s disappointment when she chose A Plus Tard ahead of Minella Indo and came second.

Another bonus was that, unlike last year when no crowds were permitted due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was a record attendance of almost 74,000 people. The four days drew a record 280,627 people.

Blackmore crossed the line 15 lengths clear and raised her head skywards in joy, before hugging and patting A Plus Tard.

“I cannot believe it!” she said.

“I am so lucky to be attached to Henry de Bromhead, and look at what he has provided me with... You have all these plans in sport, but racing has a habit of wrecking them,” Blackmore said. “Then there are days like these when they come to fruition.”

“I never even dreamt I could be doing this. You can never dream too big and I thought this would never be possible,” she added.

Blackmore was showered with praise by former riding greats Ruby Walsh, McCoy and Mick Fitzgerald.

“She is the type of role model the sport needs,” Walsh said. “She is box office.”

De Bromhead — who teamed up with Blackmore to win the Champion Hurdle for a second successive year — said he could not grasp what he had achieved.

“This is just incredible, amazing. Fair play to everyone involved. I am delighted for these guys,” he said, referring to the Thompson family, owners of Cheveley Park Stud.

Blackmore’s victory was part of a day of domination by Irish horses. They swept all seven races to win the annual battle with their British rivals 18-10 and take the Prestbury Cup.