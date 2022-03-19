BADMINTON
Tai advances to semis
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced into the semi-finals of the All England Open after defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women’s singles. Top seed and world No. 1 Tai beat the Japanese fifth seed 21-10, 21-11 in 35 minutes at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. On Thursday, Chou Tien-chen advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles by rallying from a game down to tame Daren Liew of Malaysia 18-21, 21-13, 21-9. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was due to face seventh seed and world No. 8 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the quarter-finals later yesterday. Founded in 1899, the All England Open is the world’s oldest badminton tournament. Tai claimed the women’s singles title in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
BASKETBALL
Scharer joins the DEA
Philippine-American guard Avery Scharer is to play for New Taipei CTBC DEA in Taiwan’s T1 League, the club said on Thursday. The 35-year-old, who is undergoing mandatory quarantine, is joining the DEA as an Asian import player, the club said in a statement. Scharer’s prolific play with teams in the ASEAN Basketball League and the Thailand Basketball League has made headlines. His performance in 2020 with the Khon Kaen Raptors in Thailand, when he averaged 28.2 points, 11.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds and five steals per game, was particularly noteworthy. DEA head coach Lee Yi-hua said Scharer can do everything on a basketball court and is an experienced controller of the ball, which should give the DEA a real boost. “Our team was up and down in the first half of the season, and ball control was one of the sticking points,” Lee said. The DEA are second in the T1 League standings with a 13-7 record.
CRICKET
England post huge total
Matthew Fisher on Thursday claimed a wicket with his second ball in Test cricket, but the West Indies rallied to be 71-1 after England extended their first innings to a mammoth 507-9 declared on the second day of the second Test in Barbados. Ben Stokes cast aside his poor form in blazing his way to 120 and stealing the spotlight on the second day from his captain Joe Root, whose efficient 153 was the cornerstone of the tourists’ formidable total on an ideal batting surface. It was all England for the first two sessions of play after resuming in the strong overnight position of 244-3. It seemed the momentum would take them through the top order of the West Indies batting after tea when Fisher, operating with the new ball, had John Campbell caught behind. For the 24-year-old Yorkshireman it was a dream start as he only knew of his selection for the match minutes before the first ball on Wednesday. However, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (28 not out) and Shamarh Brooks (31 not out) negotiated more than 25 overs to set the stage for the third day, when they would be seeking to return the favor to the tourists, who had put concerted pressure on the home bowlers. Leading that effort was Stokes, who appeared emotional on reaching three figures, the first time since the death of his father, and he put the moment into context. “In a team sport you never like to think of things in a selfish way, but the hundred I’ve got, with all that had gone on for the past 18 months to two years, is one of the more memorable ones. It’s a very special feeling,” he said.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the