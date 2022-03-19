The ACT Brumbies yesterday remained unbeaten in Super Rugby Pacific after five rounds and handed Queensland their first loss of the season with a 16-12 win over the Reds.
The Reds beat the Brumbies 19-16 in last season’s final of Super Rugby Australia with a try four minutes into stoppage-time, ending a season in which the teams met three times and they could not be separated by more than three points.
It was more of the same yesterday.
The Reds seemed to have scored when captain Fraser McReight kicked the ball forward, but he could not gather it when it hit the post and it bounced back for the Brumbies to ground it in goal in the 79th minute.
The Brumbies were lucky to lead at halftime despite defending their territory in most of the first 40 minutes — they had only 35 percent possession — with a try from Tom Wright at 29 minutes putting them in front.
VIRUS WOES
It was the only match played yesterday.
All but one match in the New Zealand section of the tournament was postponed this weekend because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among the teams.
Moana Pasifika are to play the Hamilton-based Chiefs today in the only match in New Zealand.
In other matches in Australia today, the Fijian Drua play the Western Force in western Sydney and the New South Wales Waratahs host the Melbourne Rebels.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history. It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the