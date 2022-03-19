Brumbies remain unbeaten after they defeat Reds 16-12

AP, CANBERRA





The ACT Brumbies yesterday remained unbeaten in Super Rugby Pacific after five rounds and handed Queensland their first loss of the season with a 16-12 win over the Reds.

The Reds beat the Brumbies 19-16 in last season’s final of Super Rugby Australia with a try four minutes into stoppage-time, ending a season in which the teams met three times and they could not be separated by more than three points.

It was more of the same yesterday.

The Reds seemed to have scored when captain Fraser McReight kicked the ball forward, but he could not gather it when it hit the post and it bounced back for the Brumbies to ground it in goal in the 79th minute.

The Brumbies were lucky to lead at halftime despite defending their territory in most of the first 40 minutes — they had only 35 percent possession — with a try from Tom Wright at 29 minutes putting them in front.

VIRUS WOES

It was the only match played yesterday.

All but one match in the New Zealand section of the tournament was postponed this weekend because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among the teams.

Moana Pasifika are to play the Hamilton-based Chiefs today in the only match in New Zealand.

In other matches in Australia today, the Fijian Drua play the Western Force in western Sydney and the New South Wales Waratahs host the Melbourne Rebels.