Alex Iwobi on Thursday scored in the ninth minute of stoppage-time as desperate Everton secured what could be a precious three points in their battle with relegation following a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the English Premier League.
Everton had been reduced to 10 men following a red card for midfielder Allan on 83 minutes, but roared on by a vociferous home crowd, found a winning moment as Iwobi combined with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and side-footed the ball into the net.
The goal came in what turned out to be 17 minutes of stoppage-time after the game was halted at the start of the second half when a pitch invader tied himself to a post in the goal at the Gwladys Street end of the ground and took a while to be removed.
The Toffees move three points clear of the relegation zone with 25 points from 27 games, while Newcastle are in 14th place with 31 points from 29 matches.
“A lot of us have been questioned in recent weeks and rightly so when performances have been poor,” Everton captain Seamus Coleman told Amazon Prime. “We put a lot into this week and we are mighty relieved. We have to enjoy it tonight and then move on to the next game.”
The win ends a run of four straight defeats in the league for Everton and is just their third in 21 games as they put just a little daylight between themselves and the bottom three.
It was a victory built on guts more than quality, but for manager Frank Lampard it will be some sweet relief after he and his players had come under fire from fans following a limp loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.
The home side were left incensed by Allan’s red card for a late lunge on Allan Saint-Maximin from referee Craig Pawson that appeared to take the wind out of their sails after they had built up some momentum in pushing for the opening goal.
“I didn’t think it was a red card,” Coleman said. “It was a lunge, but he has not really caught him. There were a few other decisions tonight I thought were a bit iffy.”
However, despite their numerical disadvantage, Everton got the goal they desperately craved as Coleman won the ball in midfield and fed Iwobi, whose one-two with Calvert-Lewin created the space for him to score.
“It is very disappointing. I don’t know why the second half was lacking in that bit of quality,” Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said. “It was our game to win and we didn’t grab that opportunity.”
