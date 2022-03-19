Alcaraz sets up semi with idol Nadal

AFP, INDIAN WELLS, California





Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday toppled defending Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie to reach his first ATP Masters semi-final and a dream matchup with idol Rafael Nadal.

The 18-year-old roared back in both sets to beat Norrie 6-4, 6-3 and become the second-youngest Indian Wells men’s semi-finalist ever, behind a 17-year-old Andre Agassi in 1988.

“I have no words to describe my feelings right now,” said Alcaraz, who fired 31 winners to come out on top in a tense duel that featured five breaks of serve in each set.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Cameron Norrie of Britain in their BNP Paribas Open men’s singles quarter-final in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“It’s tough to play against Rafa, but at the same time I will enjoy the moment, I will enjoy the match. It’s not every day you play against your idol,” Alcaraz said. “I’ll be happy even if I lose that match, but I’m focused right now to play my best against Rafa and be able to take my chances.”

Alcaraz has faced Nadal before, falling 6-1, 6-2 in Madrid last year.

He believes he can make more of a match of it with the record-setting 21-time Grand Slam champion this time, even though Nadal is on a 19-0 run to start the year.

“I remember that I played really, really nervous,” said Alcaraz, who won the Rio de Janeiro title last month. “I think this time I trained with him a couple of times, I know more how to play against him. I think now it’s going to be a little bit different this match. Obviously, he can destroy me again. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Nadal, who beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals, said he was thrilled to see a rising Spanish star.

“I think he’s unstoppable in terms of his career,” Nadal said. “He has all the ingredients. He has all the passion. He’s humble enough to work hard. He reminds me a lot of things when I was a 17 or 18-year-old kid. So I like him. I wish him all the very best. Possibly not [the day] after tomorrow when he plays against me, but in general.”

In the women’s singles, defending champion Paula Badosa advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Badosa next plays sixth seed Maria Sakkari, who defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4.

The other semi-final features third seed Iga Swiatek against 2015 champion Simona Halep.

Additional reporting by AP