Trainer Willie Mullins on Wednesday finally added a glaring omission to his trophy cabinet landing the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Energumene, while another Irish racing legend Tiger Roll bowed out with honor at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins’ eyes were almost as wet after he had won as the racegoers, who had been soaked by heavy rain which also put paid to the hopes of Energumene’s main rival and race favorite Shishkin.

Energumene was one of three winners for Mullins on the day taking his tally to 82 Festival victories.

It was a day for mudlarks and the Irish took advantage in their annual battle for jumping supremacy with Britain’s finest, as they ended the second day 8-6 up having trailed 4-3 on Tuesday.

Energumene had come off second best in a thrilling duel with Shishkin at Ascot earlier this season, but it was clear from the off that the latter was in trouble.

His trainer Nicky Henderson said he knew the game was up due to the heavy going and jockey Nico de Boinville did the right thing in pulling the odds-on favorite up with five fences to jump.

There were no tears from the seasoned campaigner that is the 71-year-old Englishman, but there were from Mullins, who is not often given to showing his emotions.

“I think I am surprised at how I am feeling, but there we are,” said Mullins, who had to give way to owner Tony Bloom — also owner of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion — so he could compose himself.

The tears “probably shows you what it means to win this race,” he added.

Mullins praised Paul Townend for a perfect ride, and it was a different smiling jockey than the one who drew a blank on Tuesday.

“I was not great company last night,” Townend said after he had won the opener on Wednesday on Mullins’ Sir Gerhard.

Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll’s chances also looked cooked with the heavy rain, but the tiny horse showed once again the “heart of the lion” his jockey Davy Russell said he possessed.

The 12-year-old fought every centimeter of the run to the line, but his Gordon Elliott-trained stablemate Delta Work just got up to deny him a fairy-tale farewell victory and a record-equaling sixth Festival win.