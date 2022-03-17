SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

More virus delays in NZ

All three Super Rugby Pacific matches due to be played in New Zealand this weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at three teams, competition organizers said yesterday. Instead, Moana Pasifika and the Waikato Chiefs are to meet in a match that was originally scheduled for last month, but was itself postponed because of infections in the Moana camp, Super Rugby Pacific said. Six matches have been postponed and five are yet to be rescheduled, raising the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in the season.

ICE HOCKEY

Ovechkin overtakes Jagr

Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday became the third-highest goalscorer in NHL history as the Washington Capitals downed the New York Islanders in a 4-3 shoot-out win at the Capital One Arena. The Russian great overtook Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place after bagging the 767th NHL goal of his glittering career. Only the legendary Canadian duo of Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) have scored more than the 36-year-old Capitals ace.

SOCCER

CAS upholds UEFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday upheld a ban on Russian teams appearing in UEFA competitions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine. “The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in UEFA competitions,” CAS said in a statement. The decision means that Spartak Moscow are banned from the Europa League and Russia’s women’s team are banned from the Euro 2022 tournament in England this summer. Sport’s top court said it was likely to make a decision “at the end of this week” on the Football Union of Russia’s bid to overturn FIFA’s decision to throw Russia out of the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup.

SOCCER

Sex-video appeal scheduled

The appeal of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex video is to be heard on June 30 to July 1, a judiciary source said on Tuesday. Benzema, 34, was also fined 75,000 euros (US$82,400). The court in Versailles ruled that he had “implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail.” It added that he had shown “no kindness toward Valbuena,” as he had claimed, “just the opposite,” and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player’s demise.

BASKETBALL

Irving scores record 60

Kyrie Irving on Tuesday scored a career-high 60 points in a dazzling display as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA winning streak with a 150-108 thrashing of the Orlando Magic. The Nets star — who last week bagged 50 points in a win over Charlotte — delivered another performance for the ages against an outclassed Magic at Orlando’s Amway Center. Irving’s tour de force surpassed his previous career best of 57 points, set in 2015 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs. “I felt good,” Irving said after his epic display.