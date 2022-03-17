Skier-turned-musher wins 50th running of Iditarod

Reuters, ANCHORAGE, Alaska





Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run.

A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history.

It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny settlement outside Fairbanks.

Iditarod winner Brent Sass drives his team down Front Street in Nome, Alaska, on his way to the finish chute of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“It’s awesome. It’s a dream come true,” Sass said, choking back tears. “Every one of these dogs I’ve raised since puppies, and we’ve been working toward this goal the whole time — and we’re here. It’s crazy.”

Until now, his third-place finish in last year’s COVID-19-altered race was his best Iditarod result. Even so, as three-time winner of the Yukon Quest International, a separate 1,610km sled dog race, Sass was considered a top contender in this year’s Iditarod.

His victory seemed assured for days. He held a steady lead from the race’s halfway point at Cripple, an abandoned mining settlement that he reached on Wednesday last week.

In the final stretch, he was consistently more than two hours ahead of his nearest rival, five-time champion Dallas Seavey.

Seavey managed to make up some time in the last kilometers to Nome and finished a little more than one hour after Sass.

For his victory in the world’s most famous sled-dog race, Sass was awarded a share of the Iditarod’s total US$500,000 prize purse.

The exact amount of his prize is yet to be determined, but winners in the past 10 years have usually taken home at least US$50,000, Iditarod records showed.

Sass grew up in Minnesota and moved to Alaska in 1998 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he joined the cross-country ski team.

His time on the local Nordic trails exposed him to dog mushing, and he learned the sport from Susan Butcher, the legendary four-time Iditarod champion, and her husband, David Monson.

Forty-nine teams ran a ceremonial 18km run through Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, on March 5, with timed competition starting the next day from Willow Lake, about 120km north of Anchorage.

The Iditarod has changed drastically since founder Joe Redington mortgaged his house to stage the first race in 1973. That year, the winner reached Nome in 20 days, and the event was likened to a 1,610km camping trip.

Now top Iditarod mushers are professionals with corporate sponsors, although some companies have been pressured to drop their support by animal rights groups that condemn the marathon as cruel to the dogs.

The teams also travel with much greater speed through the Alaska wilderness.

The Iditarod speed record is eight days, three hours and 40:13 minutes, which was set by Mitch Seavey of the US in 2013.