Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, early on Tuesday morning glided into Nome to win Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,610km test of endurance has been run.
A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his 11-dog team as they reached the finish line on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38am. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod’s history.
It was the first Iditarod victory for Sass, who moved to Alaska 24 years ago and has been living in Eureka, a tiny settlement outside Fairbanks.
Photo: AP
“It’s awesome. It’s a dream come true,” Sass said, choking back tears. “Every one of these dogs I’ve raised since puppies, and we’ve been working toward this goal the whole time — and we’re here. It’s crazy.”
Until now, his third-place finish in last year’s COVID-19-altered race was his best Iditarod result. Even so, as three-time winner of the Yukon Quest International, a separate 1,610km sled dog race, Sass was considered a top contender in this year’s Iditarod.
His victory seemed assured for days. He held a steady lead from the race’s halfway point at Cripple, an abandoned mining settlement that he reached on Wednesday last week.
In the final stretch, he was consistently more than two hours ahead of his nearest rival, five-time champion Dallas Seavey.
Seavey managed to make up some time in the last kilometers to Nome and finished a little more than one hour after Sass.
For his victory in the world’s most famous sled-dog race, Sass was awarded a share of the Iditarod’s total US$500,000 prize purse.
The exact amount of his prize is yet to be determined, but winners in the past 10 years have usually taken home at least US$50,000, Iditarod records showed.
Sass grew up in Minnesota and moved to Alaska in 1998 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he joined the cross-country ski team.
His time on the local Nordic trails exposed him to dog mushing, and he learned the sport from Susan Butcher, the legendary four-time Iditarod champion, and her husband, David Monson.
Forty-nine teams ran a ceremonial 18km run through Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, on March 5, with timed competition starting the next day from Willow Lake, about 120km north of Anchorage.
The Iditarod has changed drastically since founder Joe Redington mortgaged his house to stage the first race in 1973. That year, the winner reached Nome in 20 days, and the event was likened to a 1,610km camping trip.
Now top Iditarod mushers are professionals with corporate sponsors, although some companies have been pressured to drop their support by animal rights groups that condemn the marathon as cruel to the dogs.
The teams also travel with much greater speed through the Alaska wilderness.
The Iditarod speed record is eight days, three hours and 40:13 minutes, which was set by Mitch Seavey of the US in 2013.
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak