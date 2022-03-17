Badosa keeps title defense on track

AFP, INDIAN WELLS, California





Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday kept her BNP Paribas Open title defense on track, holding off determined Canadian Leylah Fernandez to reach the quarter-finals in the California desert.

Badosa, seeded fifth, saved five of the six break points she faced and kept last year’s US Open runner-up under pressure — converting three of her 12 break chances.

“Today was very tough,” said Badosa, who lifted the trophy in October last year in a tournament moved from its usual March date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina tosses his racket after losing a point to John Isner of the US in their BNP Paribas Open men’s singles match in Indian Wells, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“Leylah is an amazing player, very fast and good timing. I knew I had to fight and serve very well. I think I did that the entire match,” she said.

Badosa is vying to become the first woman to win back-to-back Indian Wells titles since Martina Navratilova in the 1990-1991 seasons.

She gained the upper hand in the second set with a break for 3-2, then saved a pair of break points in the eighth game to take a 5-3 lead.

“In the important moments, like 4-3, down the break points, I think I stayed very composed,” added Badosa, who next faces Veronica Kudermetova, a 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 winner over Marketa Vondrousova.

World No. 4 Iga Swiatek, the highest-ranked player remaining in the women’s field, rallied from a set down for a third straight match to book her quarter-final berth, beating German veteran Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, is coming off a title in Doha last month, but the 20-year-old said that it took her a while to figure out how to tackle Kerber — another former Grand Slam champion.

MEN’S SINGLES

In the men’s tournament, sixth-ranked Matteo Berrettini shook off mid-match doldrums to defeat South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-5 to reach the fourth round, while world No. 7 Andrey Rublev powered past Frances Tiafoe of the US.

The 25-year-old Italian Berrettini, winner of five ATP titles, but seeking his first Masters 1000 crown, is the second-highest ranked man left in the draw behind fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal.

However, he said he would need to do better after a win in which he trailed 4-1 in the second set.

“I got a little bit nervous,” he said. “I didn’t like how I handled the start of the second set. I let the anger out a little bit, which helped.”

A dozen aces also helped as Berrettini won five straight games to secure the victory.

Rublev, who has captured titles in Marseille and Dubai this year, pushed his ATP winning streak to 11 matches with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tiafoe.

John Isner of the US powered past Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3. Isner, who towered over his opponent by 38cm, fired 13 aces and did not face a break point.