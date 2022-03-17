England yesterday skittled India to keep their faltering Women’s Cricket World Cup defense alive, but not before a brittle batting display chasing a small target produced some nervous moments.
In a must-win match after three successive defeats, England dismissed India for 134 in 36.2 overs at Mount Maunganui as spinner Charlie Dean took a career-best 4-23.
The four-time champions made a poor start to the run chase and were two wickets down with just four runs on the board before overhauling their 135 target with more than 18 overs to spare.
Photo: AP
“It’s a relief to be honest. We just needed that,” said captain Heather Knight, who was the top scorer for her side with an unbeaten 53 in England’s 136-6 in 31.2 overs.
“It was a bit scrappy in the end, a few more wickets than we’d like, but hopefully it’s the start of a momentum shift,” Knight said.
England’s campaign remains on a knife-edge and they must win their remaining pool games against New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh to avoid an early exit.
India have two wins from four matches, putting them level with New Zealand and the West Indies on points in the race for the semi-finals.
England’s decision to bowl after winning the toss paid dividends when Anya Shrubsole sent Yastika Bhatia on her way for 8 and Mithali Raj for 1.
Raj’s dismissal involved a sharply taken catch from Sophia Dunkley, lifting the spirits of an England team that have been plagued by poor fielding at this year’s tournament.
There was a further bonus for England when Deepti Sharma was run out for a duck attempting a reckless single, leaving India at 28-3 after eight overs.
That brought together Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who both scored centuries and forged a record-breaking 184-run partnership in India’s last match against the West Indies on Saturday.
There were no such heroics against England, as Kaur was dismissed for 14 and Mandhana managed 35 as India slumped to 71-6.
Richa Ghosh offered some resistance with 33, but India could only set a modest 135-run target.
England made a disastrous start to the run chase as Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt managed just 1 run each.
It could have been worse, with fast bowler Jhulan Goswami beating Nat Sciver’s bat, only for the ball to gently roll off her pads and hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.
Scriver was on 4 at the time and advanced to 45 before hitting an easy catch when trying to lift the run rate.
There was a flurry of wickets as England closed in on the total, but they finished comfortably.
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak