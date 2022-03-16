FORMULA ONE
Hamilton to add to name
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Monday said that he planned to add his mother’s maiden name Larbalestier to his. Speaking at Expo 2020 in Dubai ahead of this week’s season-opening race in Bahrain, the 37-year-old Briton said he was working on the change and hoped to make it soon. “I’m really proud of my family’s name ‘Hamilton,’” he said. “Actually, none of you might know that my mum’s name is Larbalestier, and I’m just about to put that in my name, because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name, and my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”
BASEBALL
Alonso’s car ‘flips 3 times’
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he was unhurt when his vehicle flipped over in an accident in Tampa on Sunday. The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the vehicle behind his and notified the authorities. “To me this is just really special to be here,” Alonso said on Monday. “This is a really special spring training, because yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times and a guy ran a red light, T-boned me, and to me I’m just really thankful to be alive... I’m very thankful to be here,” he said. “Hit, took some groundballs, threw, feel normal, feel fine. I’m going to be ready to go for full activity tomorrow.” Alonso was on his way to the Mets’ camp when the accident occurred at about 6:30pm. Tampa police said the other driver was issued a citation for running a red light, and the crash remains under investigation.
SOCCER
Immobile beats Lazio record
Ciro Immobile on Monday broke SS Lazio’s all-time Serie A scoring record with the only goal in his team’s 1-0 win over struggling Venezia, which moved them fifth. Captain Immobile, who also had a goal ruled out for being offside just after the break, smashed home a 58th-minute penalty to take his top-flight tally with Lazio to 144, one more than Italian goalscoring icon Silvio Piola. “I need to say thanks to the team, in every match and every season they’re by my side, helping me to beat each record,” Immobile told DAZN. “All that you have once you finish playing is how people feel about you. I’m really proud of what I’m doing here, and I thank the fans, who’ve truly supported me from my first day here.”
BASKETBALL
Towns scores season record
Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for a career-high 60 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves ran riot against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Towns’ franchise record masterclass was the highest individual score in a single NBA game this season and laid the foundation for a 149-139 victory on the road in Texas. Thirty-two of Towns’ points haul came in the third quarter. The 26-year-old drained seven of 11 attempts from three-point range and was 19 of 31 from the field overall. “I wish I could give you all more energy, but I’m tired as hell,” Towns told reporters after a win that sees Minnesota improve to 40-30 to remain firmly in the hunt for an automatic playoff berth in the West. “Great game, great team win. I told everyone in the locker room — this happens because of y’all,” Towns said. “None of this happens without my teammates saying: ‘We want you to have a chance at history.’”
