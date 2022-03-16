Karim Benzema on Monday became the highest French goalscorer in history after his double gave Real Madrid a 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca, sending them 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.
However, the Frenchman had to go off late on with what looked like an injury in his lower left leg, giving Madrid a serious headache before Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona.
Vinicius Junior, who opened the scoring, and Rodrygo also suffered problems in the second half.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We will look at it in the next few days,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “They don’t seem like very serious things. Rodrygo was a knock, Mendy has felt something in his adductor and Karim, after a jump, didn’t feel good. We’ll see if they can recover for Sunday.”
Benzema’s absence for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu would come as a serious blow to Madrid, after the striker continued his scintillating recent run with two more goals at Son Moix.
After scoring a hat-trick to help Madrid defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League last week, the 34-year-old’s penalty against Mallorca took his career tally to 412 goals, putting him one above Thierry Henry in the all-time list of French scorers.
Benzema then made it 413 for him and three for Madrid with a superb header late on, only to limp off in obvious discomfort.
Madrid’s considerable advantage over Sevilla at the top of La Liga means the El Clasico this weekend does not carry the significance of previous meetings, even if Barca’s recent surge has had some wondering if a comeback is still possible.
Yet there is no doubt Barcelona would love to rubberstamp their progress under Xavi with a victory at the home of their fiercest rivals, while a win for Madrid would serve as further confirmation of their dominance this season.
“We have the advantage and it’s good at this point in the season,” Ancelotti said. “We have to think about winning on Sunday, that’s all.”
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday. “It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak