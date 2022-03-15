SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Fan takes on-field selfie

Three fans on Sunday breached security at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium to take a selfie with India’s superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and one returned successful. Kohli was at first slip in the final session of the second day of the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka when three young men ran on the field and attempted to embrace the player. A group of security officers gave chase and eventually overpowered them before hauling them off the field as the crowd roared and clapped. Kohli was taken aback by the sudden intrusion, but obliged the fans’ request, although he still signaled to them not to come too close due to the COVID-19 protocols.

TENNIS

Aussies added to finals

Australia is to replace the suspended Russian team for the Billie Jean King Cup finals, governing body International Tennis Federation said yesterday. The Australian team were the highest-ranked team among the losing semi-finalists last year, and would take Russia’s automatic spot in this year’s finals, scheduled to be held in November. Russia was banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles following the country’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, has also been banned from the international team competitions.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick seeks receivers

Colin Kaepernick on Sunday made a plea online seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up,” he wrote on Twitter. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he would be there yesterday and coordinate with him.

SOCCER

160 arrested in match

About 160 people, some carrying knives and stones, were on Sunday arrested at a Moroccan soccer match in violence that left more than 100 police officers injured, officials said. The supporters, which included 90 teenagers, “were arrested for their alleged involvement in acts of violence, for possession of knives, drunkenness, throwing stones, causing damage and setting fire to a vehicle,” the Moroccan General Directorate of National Security in a statement. The violence erupted at the end of a Throne Cup game between AS FAR, the Moroccan Armed Forces club based in Rabat, and Maghreb de Fez. After AS FAR were beaten 2-0, fans invaded the pitch to face down rival supporters, local media reported. Police were bombarded with projectiles as they intervened. The agency reported 103 police injured, while 57 supporters were also hurt. “At this stage of the investigation, a lot of damage to the facilities at the Moulay-Abdallah stadium has been recorded. A motorcycle was set on fire and 33 police and private vehicles were also damaged,” the statement added.