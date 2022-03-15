World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul.
After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game.
After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak with the same aggression he showed in the opening set.
Photo: AFP
“I played a really high-level today,” said Paul, who notched the biggest win of his career. “I knew how I wanted to play him, so I came out and executed it well.”
Zverev was playing his first tournament since he was disqualified from the Mexico Open in Acapulco after losing his temper and repeatedly smashing his racket into the umpire’s chair.
The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympic gold medalist was fined US$40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. A further US$25,000 fine and an eight-week ban were suspended provided he does not incur a further code contravention for 12 months.
In other men’s second-round action, Alexander Bublik, the 31st seed, sent former world No. 1 Andy Murray packing with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-3 win over the three-time Grand Slam champion.
There was more disappointment for Murray’s British compatriot Emma Raducanu, who was beaten in the third round by Croatian Petra Martic 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5.
The 19-year-old Briton, who stormed to an unlikely US Open title as a qualifier last year, served for the match at 5-4 in the third.
The 13th seed could not muster a match point and lost the next three games, a string of forehand errors spelling the end of her challenge in a final loss of serve.
It was the latest setback for Raducanu, who was ousted in the second round of the Australian Open in January and suffered a hip injury at Guadalajara last month.
Martic, ranked 79th in the world, notched her first win over a top-20 player in more than two years.
Third-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland, the highest-ranked player left in the women’s field, struggled early, but dominated late in a 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-1 victory over Denmark’s Clara Tauson.
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
Players for one of the Mexican soccer teams whose weekend match was marred by clashes between rival fans have received death threats, their club said on Monday. Fighting broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday’s game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio La Corregidora in the city of Queretaro. “My players have received death threats. They’re not calm. There are wives who are thinking of leaving,” Queretaro manager Hernan Cristante told a news conference. Twenty-six people were taken to hospital and 19 of them had been discharged as of Monday, Queretaro authorities said. As some fans, including families with children, tried to
Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday. “It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off