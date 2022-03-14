Rain suddenly was the least of anyone’s problems on Saturday in The Players Championship.
Not with wind that was gusting to 65kph, making the island green look more like a postage stamp; not with temperatures plunging by the hour; and certainly not for the players who had to play 18 holes of a second round that was shaping up as among the toughest ever.
“This is as tough as golf as you’re ever going to play,” Keegan Bradley said after a one-under-par 71, which he called one of the best rounds of his life.
Photo: AFP
Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson did the unthinkable: They did not make a bogey.
Bradley would have joined them, except for a double bogey on the 16th hole when he was assessed a two-shot penalty for not playing his putt from where the wind had blown it away.
“You’re not really making that many swings. It’s just a lot of shots,” Thomas said after his 69, which featured a series of beautifully flighted shots and some numbers that showed just how much the wind was affecting them.
He hit two pitching wedges from 185 yards. He hit a five-wood from 193 yards. The most satisfying was a five-iron from 167 yards.
“Some of the most bizarre conditions I’ve played in,” Thomas said.
And to think The Players Championship is not even at the halfway point because of rain that dumped 10cm on the TPC Sawgrass and saturated the Stadium Course so much that it took 54 hours and 16 minutes from the start to the end of the first round.
When darkness halted play on Saturday evening, 27 players had yet to tee off in the second round.
Those who spent more than six hours on the course on Saturday held on for dear life, especially when they came to the notorious island green on the par-three 17th hole.
Over two days, only four players hit into the water. On Saturday when play resumed, the first four players could not find the green. By the end of the day, 29 balls had gone into the water.
Asked to describe the 17th, Brooks Koepka said: “It’s luck.”
In the second round, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan tied with eight players for 84th place with a five-over-par 77.
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Players for one of the Mexican soccer teams whose weekend match was marred by clashes between rival fans have received death threats, their club said on Monday. Fighting broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday’s game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio La Corregidora in the city of Queretaro. “My players have received death threats. They’re not calm. There are wives who are thinking of leaving,” Queretaro manager Hernan Cristante told a news conference. Twenty-six people were taken to hospital and 19 of them had been discharged as of Monday, Queretaro authorities said. As some fans, including families with children, tried to
Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday. “It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off