India bounce back with massive win

TWIN TONS: India’s batters dominated, while their bowlers adjusted to the pitch conditions, but their ascent to the top of the World Cup table is to be short-lived

AP, WELLINGTON





Smitri Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur yesterday blasted rapid centuries in an 184-run partnership that led India to an emphatic 155-run win over the previously unbeaten West Indies at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Hamilton, New Zealand.

India produced a mammoth total of 317-8 in their 50 overs and their bowlers complemented that performance, dismissing the West Indies for 162 in just over 40 overs.

The win moved India to the top of the points table, although they are yet to play against top-ranked sides England and Australia. India were criticized for a lethargic batting display in their previous game against New Zealand on Friday, which they lost by 62 runs.

India’s Smitri Mandhana, left, and Harmanpreet Kaur interact during their Women’s Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

In a declaration of intent, young opener Yastika Bhatia struck three boundaries from the first over on a placid pitch at Seddon Park.

India raced to 41-0 after five overs, but that was only a taste of the batting to come when Mandhana and Kaur combined in a match-winning stand for the fourth wicket.

Mandhana reached her fifth one-day international century from 108 deliveries with nine fours and two sixes. She had moved on to 123 from 119 balls at a strike rate of 103 when she was finally out in 43rd over when India were 262-4.

India’s Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during their Women’s Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“The positivity which Yastika started with gave me a lot of confidence,” Mandhana said. “We lost three quick wickets, so I had to hold back at first. The discussion in the team meeting was to score, keep the momentum high and Yastika did that brilliantly and gave us a 20-30 run cushion after we lost three wickets to settle in.”

Kaur posted her fourth century from 100 deliveries in an outstanding display of assertive batting, hitting 10 fours and two sixes and using every inch of a large ground that was difficult to defend.

She was out in the 49th over when India were 313-7.

The West Indies, who have been the giant killers of the tournament, started boldly and at greater pace than India.

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, their match-winners in their past two games, sped to 50 from five overs and 81 at the 10-over maark.

The West Indies’ 100 came up in the 12th over when Dottin was 69 and Matthews 32.

However, Dottin fell at that score and a small collapse followed that derailed the chase.

Meghna Singh removed Kycia Knight (6) and Stafanie Taylor (1), while Sheh Rana dismissed Matthews for 43 as the West Indies slumped to 114-4.

Another flurry of wickets followed to put the West Indies at 145-7 in the 27th over.

Accurate and off-pace bowling seemed most effective on an easy-paced pitch, and India produced flight and changes in pace to make scoring difficult.

India’s place at the top of the table is to be overtaken today, with Australia to face New Zealand. Both sides also have four competition points from two wins, as do the West Indies and South Africa, but South Africa and Australia have a game in hand, while England (two games), Bangladesh (two games) and Pakistan (three games) are winless.

Additional reporting by staff writer