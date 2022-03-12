SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Windies claim 62-run lead

Late-bloomer Nkrumah Bonner’s career-best century on Thursday anchored the West Indies to a 62-run lead against England on an attritional third day of the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The hosts batted all day to overturn a 109-run deficit and Bonner almost endured, too. He was out just two overs from stumps for 123 after almost 10 hours at the crease. The West Indies, in reply to England’s 311, resumed on 202-4 and reached stumps at 373-9. On a sluggish pitch on which it was hard to bowl and bat, the West Indies eked out only 171 runs from the day’s 90.1 overs. Bonner made his Test debut just over a year ago, but at 33 has been making up for lost time. He absorbed England’s pressure with ease and rode considerable luck. During the day, he was dropped on 73, survived umpire’s calls on 102 and 112, and got an out overturned on review on 121. His overnight stand with Jason Holder finished early on 79, but Bonner found regular partnerships with the tail to frustrate England. Bonner shared 73 with Joshua da Silva, 44 with Kemar Roach, and 46 with Veerasammy Permaul. Holder added only two to his overnight score before trying to leave Ben Stokes, but edging behind on 45. Stokes finished the day bowling 28 overs, his most in an innings in six years.

BASKETBALL

Nets rout the 76ers

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Thursday led the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout 129-100 victory over former teammate James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. Durant scored 25 points and had 14 rebounds, while Irving added 24 points in the clash in Philadelphia, the first meeting of the clubs since their blockbuster trade deadline deal last month sent Harden to the 76ers with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry going to Brooklyn in exchange. A humbled Harden, swarmed by Nets defenders most of the night, managed only 11 points on three-of-17 shooting and took a few bumps defensively from Durant. Brooklyn hit only 30 of 93 shots from the floor, a woeful 32.3 percent. “We know this is a fast-paced team,” Durant said. “I thought we did a good job of running them. We slowed them down. It was hard for them to get into a rhythm.” Curry scored 22 points for Brooklyn, but Australian guard Simmons has not played for the Nets due to a sore back.

BASEBALL

MLB, players agree deal

The MLB and the players’ union on Thursday reached agreement on a new five-year labor deal, setting the stage for a delayed start to the season next month. Less than 24 hours after a last-ditch round of marathon negotiations ended in deadlock, the MLB and MLB Players Association settled on terms of a new collective bargaining agreement. Team owners ratified the deal in a 30-0 vote on Thursday, ending their lockout after 99 days. If players approve, an expected formality after union leaders and club representatives tentatively backed the deal, then the MLB campaign can begin on April 7. “Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players’ rights and benefits, but those of generations to come,” MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said. “Players remained engaged and unified from beginning to end, and in the process re-energized our fraternity.”