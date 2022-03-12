CRICKET
Windies claim 62-run lead
Late-bloomer Nkrumah Bonner’s career-best century on Thursday anchored the West Indies to a 62-run lead against England on an attritional third day of the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The hosts batted all day to overturn a 109-run deficit and Bonner almost endured, too. He was out just two overs from stumps for 123 after almost 10 hours at the crease. The West Indies, in reply to England’s 311, resumed on 202-4 and reached stumps at 373-9. On a sluggish pitch on which it was hard to bowl and bat, the West Indies eked out only 171 runs from the day’s 90.1 overs. Bonner made his Test debut just over a year ago, but at 33 has been making up for lost time. He absorbed England’s pressure with ease and rode considerable luck. During the day, he was dropped on 73, survived umpire’s calls on 102 and 112, and got an out overturned on review on 121. His overnight stand with Jason Holder finished early on 79, but Bonner found regular partnerships with the tail to frustrate England. Bonner shared 73 with Joshua da Silva, 44 with Kemar Roach, and 46 with Veerasammy Permaul. Holder added only two to his overnight score before trying to leave Ben Stokes, but edging behind on 45. Stokes finished the day bowling 28 overs, his most in an innings in six years.
BASKETBALL
Nets rout the 76ers
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on Thursday led the Brooklyn Nets to a blowout 129-100 victory over former teammate James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. Durant scored 25 points and had 14 rebounds, while Irving added 24 points in the clash in Philadelphia, the first meeting of the clubs since their blockbuster trade deadline deal last month sent Harden to the 76ers with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry going to Brooklyn in exchange. A humbled Harden, swarmed by Nets defenders most of the night, managed only 11 points on three-of-17 shooting and took a few bumps defensively from Durant. Brooklyn hit only 30 of 93 shots from the floor, a woeful 32.3 percent. “We know this is a fast-paced team,” Durant said. “I thought we did a good job of running them. We slowed them down. It was hard for them to get into a rhythm.” Curry scored 22 points for Brooklyn, but Australian guard Simmons has not played for the Nets due to a sore back.
BASEBALL
MLB, players agree deal
The MLB and the players’ union on Thursday reached agreement on a new five-year labor deal, setting the stage for a delayed start to the season next month. Less than 24 hours after a last-ditch round of marathon negotiations ended in deadlock, the MLB and MLB Players Association settled on terms of a new collective bargaining agreement. Team owners ratified the deal in a 30-0 vote on Thursday, ending their lockout after 99 days. If players approve, an expected formality after union leaders and club representatives tentatively backed the deal, then the MLB campaign can begin on April 7. “Our union endured the second-longest work stoppage in its history to achieve significant progress in key areas that will improve not just current players’ rights and benefits, but those of generations to come,” MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said. “Players remained engaged and unified from beginning to end, and in the process re-energized our fraternity.”
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win