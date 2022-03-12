Smitten Kyrgios says he has come of age after win

Reuters, INDIAN WELLS, California





A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age.

The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour.

“I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios returns to Sebastian Baez of Argentina in their BNP Paribas Open singles match in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and outbursts as he was for his punishing serve, but he said he is finally free of the knee pain that plagued him for the past year and a half, and is in a great place emotionally.

Asked what contributed to his improved mindset, he smiled and pointed to Hatzi, who was seated in the news conference.

“I was really struggling. I wasn’t happy,” he said. “The tennis world wanted me to be a certain player and I was trying to be something that I wasn’t for so many years. It put me in a dark place. I was letting people down, I fell out with my family. It was tough.”

“One day I looked in the mirror and said that this isn’t the type of person that I’m trying to be, and now I’m a completely different person. I’m comfortable in my own skin,” he added. “I’m Nick Kyrgios, and I just go out there and play and have fun, and if I win, I win, and if I lose, I lose. Life is good.”

Asked how he celebrated the Grand Slam doubles title he won with childhood friend Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open in January, the 26-year-old said they took different paths.

“He stayed in Melbourne for three days, and I took the first flight out with my girlfriend and we went back to Sydney,” he said.

“I’ve come of age, man,” he added with a smile.