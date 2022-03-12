S Africa edge Pakistan in another final-over thriller

AP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand





Half-centuries by Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus and superb bowling under pressure yesterday allowed South Africa to edge Pakistan by six runs in another Women’s Cricket World Cup match that reached the final over.

Wolvaardt made 75 and Luus 62 as South Africa made 223-9 after losing the toss.

Pakistan were ahead of the run rate early on and looked in a strong position with wickets in hand through the middle of their innings, but the medium pacers Shabnim Ismael, Marizanne Kapp and Masabata Klaas bowled exacting spells at a crucial time to contain Pakistan, who lost their final wicket with one ball remaining.

South Africa’s Trisha Chetty plays a shot against Pakistan in their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

A half-century by Nida Dar carried Pakistan close to a victory, but she was run out for 55 in the 49th over.

Pakistan hopes had swelled when Diana Baig hit fours from the first two balls of the penultimate over, leaving her team needing 14 runs from 10 deliveries with three wickets in hand.

Dar was run out attempting a second run from the penultimate ball of the 49th over and Pakistan went into to the final needing 10 to win.

Ismael had 2-38 from nine overs and stepped up to bowl the last. She took a magnificent catch to dismiss Baig from the second delivery, running back with the ball soaring high and passing over her shoulder.

Ghulam Fatima came out at No. 11 and was run out by the wicketkeeper with one ball remaining.

“As a strike bowler, I like to come out at the death,” Ismael said. “I told [South Africa captain] Sune that I would bowl two at the death.”

Ismael said the South Africa players were happy with their progress, but the batting might need to improve.

“I think batters need to put their heads down and bat, but as long as we are getting the wins it’s OK,” she said.

Wolvaardt played superbly for her 22nd century in one-day internationals, adding 89 with Luus for the third wicket.

“I was upset that I didn’t go all the way [to a century],” Wolvaardt said.

“My job is to bat through and I didn’t do that. We were looking at a 260-plus score, but it was not an easy pitch at all,” she said.