BADMINTON
Tai defeated in Germany
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying crashed out at the German Open yesterday, defeated in straight games by Japan’s Sayaka Takahasmi 21-15, 21-18. World No. 1 Tai on Tuesday won her opening match in Mulheim, but was outdone in 34 minutes yesterday against the world No. 13.
SOCCER
Chelsea face restrictions
Restrictions were placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government yesterday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government, pausing his ability to sell Chelsea. The government has issued what it calls a “special license” to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid, but the club would not be able to sell new tickets or merchandise. It is about “depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club,” British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries wrote on Twitter. “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”
CRICKET
‘Mankad’ change welcomed
India great Sachin Tendulkar yesterday welcomed a law change for “Mankad” run outs, which will no longer be classed as “unfair play.” The mode of dismissal — where a bowler in their delivery stride can run out a non-striker — was named after India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Bill Brown twice in that fashion on a tour of Australia in 1947. The nickname for that type of dismissal has stuck, much to the annoyance of Mankad, who died in 1978, and other Indian cricketers. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has always held that such dismissals are legitimate, but listed them under Law 41: “Unfair Play.” In one of several changes announced by the MCC this week to come into effect from Oct 1, it will now be covered under Law 38: “Run Out.” Tendulkar said in a video message that he “was always uncomfortable with that particular dismissal being called Mankaded. I am really happy that it’s been changed to run out. It always should have been run out according to me. So this is one good news for all of us.”
SOCCER
Adidas to outfit Italy
German sportswear giant Adidas on Wednesday announcing a deal to supply the Italy national team. “Sport is back in 2022 with the [FIFA] World Cup” in Qatar at the end of the year, Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted told a news conference. After the tournament, Adidas would take over as kit provider for the Italy team, having secured a deal with the Italian Football Federation to outfit all of its teams, he said.
BASEBALL
MLB cancels more games
Major League Baseball on Wednesday canceled a further slate of fixtures after a fresh round of labor talks with players ended in deadlock. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the season would not start until April 14 at the earliest after the latest negotiations failed.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
STRONG SPIRIT: The world No. 140, who was last week sheltering underground in Ukraine before fleeing the war, advanced to her first final since Adelaide in 2020 Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Saturday reached the Lyon WTA final, just a week after escaping Russian bomb attacks on her home city of Odessa, and said: “I can deal with everything.” The 21-year-old, with a Ukraine flag draped over her shoulders when she walked on court and playing in her country’s blue and yellow, beat Romanian second seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours. “My spirit is pretty strong right now — that’s why I think I can deal with everything. I’m Ukrainian, and Ukrainian people are very strong. You can see that now during the war,” the former