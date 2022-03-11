SPORTS BRIEFS

BADMINTON

Tai defeated in Germany

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying crashed out at the German Open yesterday, defeated in straight games by Japan’s Sayaka Takahasmi 21-15, 21-18. World No. 1 Tai on Tuesday won her opening match in Mulheim, but was outdone in 34 minutes yesterday against the world No. 13.

SOCCER

Chelsea face restrictions

Restrictions were placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government yesterday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government, pausing his ability to sell Chelsea. The government has issued what it calls a “special license” to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid, but the club would not be able to sell new tickets or merchandise. It is about “depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club,” British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries wrote on Twitter. “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

CRICKET

‘Mankad’ change welcomed

India great Sachin Tendulkar yesterday welcomed a law change for “Mankad” run outs, which will no longer be classed as “unfair play.” The mode of dismissal — where a bowler in their delivery stride can run out a non-striker — was named after India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Bill Brown twice in that fashion on a tour of Australia in 1947. The nickname for that type of dismissal has stuck, much to the annoyance of Mankad, who died in 1978, and other Indian cricketers. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has always held that such dismissals are legitimate, but listed them under Law 41: “Unfair Play.” In one of several changes announced by the MCC this week to come into effect from Oct 1, it will now be covered under Law 38: “Run Out.” Tendulkar said in a video message that he “was always uncomfortable with that particular dismissal being called Mankaded. I am really happy that it’s been changed to run out. It always should have been run out according to me. So this is one good news for all of us.”

SOCCER

Adidas to outfit Italy

German sportswear giant Adidas on Wednesday announcing a deal to supply the Italy national team. “Sport is back in 2022 with the [FIFA] World Cup” in Qatar at the end of the year, Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted told a news conference. After the tournament, Adidas would take over as kit provider for the Italy team, having secured a deal with the Italian Football Federation to outfit all of its teams, he said.

BASEBALL

MLB cancels more games

Major League Baseball on Wednesday canceled a further slate of fixtures after a fresh round of labor talks with players ended in deadlock. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the season would not start until April 14 at the earliest after the latest negotiations failed.