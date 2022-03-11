Hosts New Zealand yesterday inflicted India’s first defeat of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, racing to a 62-run win in Hamilton.
India’s bowlers did well to limit New Zealand to 260-9, but were let down by a limp batting display that left them well short of the target.
The result leaves India, who scored a 107-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, fifth in the eight-team leaderboard after two matches.
Photo: AFP
New Zealand, who have played one more match, moved to second.
“Losing wickets back to back put a lot of pressure on us, because we didn’t have a batter who dared to take the team through,” India captain Mithali Raj said.
Raj made 31, but Harmanpreet Kaur was the only India batter to show any real intent with 71 from 63 deliveries.
Amy Satterthwaite set the tone for New Zealand with 75 off 84 balls, while fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was India’s star performer, taking 4-34.
Raj’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid early dividends when Suzie Bates was run out for 5.
Bates took off for a quick single, but was left stranded by a superb throw from Vastrakar.
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine edged her to the wicketkeeper for 35, but Amelia Kerr kept up the host nation’s run rate with a half-century.
The New Zealand top order all made good starts, and an imposing score looked likely.
However, Vastrakar spearheaded a fightback to restrict New Zealand to just 35 off the final five overs, despite aggressive batting from Katey Martin, who finished on 41.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
STRONG SPIRIT: The world No. 140, who was last week sheltering underground in Ukraine before fleeing the war, advanced to her first final since Adelaide in 2020 Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Saturday reached the Lyon WTA final, just a week after escaping Russian bomb attacks on her home city of Odessa, and said: “I can deal with everything.” The 21-year-old, with a Ukraine flag draped over her shoulders when she walked on court and playing in her country’s blue and yellow, beat Romanian second seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 after two-and-a-half hours. “My spirit is pretty strong right now — that’s why I think I can deal with everything. I’m Ukrainian, and Ukrainian people are very strong. You can see that now during the war,” the former