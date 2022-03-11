NZ beat India at Women’s World Cup in Hamilton

AFP, HAMILTON, New Zealand





Hosts New Zealand yesterday inflicted India’s first defeat of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, racing to a 62-run win in Hamilton.

India’s bowlers did well to limit New Zealand to 260-9, but were let down by a limp batting display that left them well short of the target.

The result leaves India, who scored a 107-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, fifth in the eight-team leaderboard after two matches.

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, left, looks on as New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite plays a shot during their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

New Zealand, who have played one more match, moved to second.

“Losing wickets back to back put a lot of pressure on us, because we didn’t have a batter who dared to take the team through,” India captain Mithali Raj said.

Raj made 31, but Harmanpreet Kaur was the only India batter to show any real intent with 71 from 63 deliveries.

Amy Satterthwaite set the tone for New Zealand with 75 off 84 balls, while fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was India’s star performer, taking 4-34.

Raj’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid early dividends when Suzie Bates was run out for 5.

Bates took off for a quick single, but was left stranded by a superb throw from Vastrakar.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine edged her to the wicketkeeper for 35, but Amelia Kerr kept up the host nation’s run rate with a half-century.

The New Zealand top order all made good starts, and an imposing score looked likely.

However, Vastrakar spearheaded a fightback to restrict New Zealand to just 35 off the final five overs, despite aggressive batting from Katey Martin, who finished on 41.