Devin Booker on Wednesday returned from a four-game absence to power Phoenix to a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat in a matchup of conference leaders, clinching an NBA playoff berth for the Suns.
Booker, back after being sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, scored a game-high 23 points, had nine assists, pulled down eight rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots for the visitors, who improved to a league-best 53-13.
“I’m just trying to find my rhythm,” Booker said. “I had a week off. I felt good. I was ready to get back at it.”
Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY
The triumph was important to the Suns, who lost 123-100 to Miami in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 8.
“They came to our home court and kicked our ass, so we wanted to make a statement here,” Booker said. “We knew it was going to be a hard game, but I like how we played.”
Mikal Bridges added 21 points for Phoenix, while Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Duncan Robinson led Miami with 22 points.
The Heat were without star Jimmy Butler, out with sinus congestion.
The Suns stretched their lead in the Western Conference to 8.5 games over the Memphis Grizzlies by dispatching the top club in the Eastern Conference, the Heat falling to 44-23.
Phoenix, who lost last year’s NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, improved to 22-0 this season when keeping an opponent under 100 points and became the first team to secure a post-season berth.
“The playoffs are upon us,” Booker said. “We’re looking forward to it. We don’t want to fall short again.”
In other games, it was:
‧ Bucks 124, Hawks 115
‧ Clippers 115, Wizards 109
‧ Hornets 101, Celtics 115
‧ Jazz 123, Trail Blazers 85
‧ Kings 100, Nuggets 106
‧ Mavericks 77, Knicks 107
‧ Pelicans 102, Magic 108
‧ Pistons 108, Bulls 114
‧ Rockets 139, Lakers 130 (OT)
‧ Spurs 104, Raptors 119
‧ T’wolves 132, Thunder 102
