Murray to donate prize money to aid Ukrainian children

Reuters





Former world No. 1 Andy Murray said he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments this year to aid efforts for children affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two million people — mostly women and children — have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Tuesday.

“Over 7.5 million children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine,” Murray, who is an ambassador for the UK Committee for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), wrote on Twitter.

Andy Murray celebrates winning his Dubai Tennis Championships men’s singles match against Christopher O’Connell in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 21. Murray has pledged to donate his prize money this year to help Ukrainian children. Photo: Reuters

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture,” Murray said.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal,” he said.

The ATP, WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams on Tuesday said that they would make a joint donation of US$700,000 in aid of humanitarian relief and to support Ukraine’s tennis federation.