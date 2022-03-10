Athletes battle slush in Beijing

AFP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China





Cross-country skiers yesterday plowed through slushy snow wearing T-shirts on day five of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games as spring-like weather pushed temperatures well above freezing.

The warm spell caught some skiers off guard on the largely artificial snow at the Zhangjiakou cross-country event where six gold medals were up for grabs.

Athletes at the same venue at the Olympics last month had battled blizzard conditions and a brutal wind chill, with some events postponed because of the weather.

Norway’s Birgit Skarstein competes in the Paralympic Winter Games cross-country skiing women’s sprint sitting semi-final in Zhangjiakou, China, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Norwegian cross-country skier Birgit Skarstein, who competes in the women’s sitting category, likened the weather to July in Norway as temperatures in nearby Zhangjiakou city nudged a balmy 17°C.

Up on the slopes temperatures were about 10°C cooler, but still well above freezing as the artificial snow began to melt.

“It was really sucky conditions out there, you could feel the skis being drawn into the ground,” said Skarstein, who raced in short sleeves. “You pull and you feel like you’re stuck in glue.”

“It was really slushy,” she said, adding that at times she felt like her exhausted arms would fall off.

“These kinds of conditions draw your energy out of the body,” she said.

Paralympians recalled that they had endured similar warm conditions at PyeongChang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014, while organizers were forced to bring Saturday’s snowboarding forward a day because of a “high risk of rainfall and snow melting.”

The US’ Aaron Pike, who competed in a T-shirt, said the cross-country track was super fast for the qualifying round, but was getting slower and slower.

“I was honestly hoping it would still be winter out here,” Pike said.

“It’s slowing everyone down. For people with less function, they’re not using their abs, they’re not using their back, they’re not throwing their body into all the pull strokes, they are just using their arms,” he said. “When it’s slow like this they’re going to suffer a little bit more for sure.”