Cross-country skiers yesterday plowed through slushy snow wearing T-shirts on day five of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games as spring-like weather pushed temperatures well above freezing.
The warm spell caught some skiers off guard on the largely artificial snow at the Zhangjiakou cross-country event where six gold medals were up for grabs.
Athletes at the same venue at the Olympics last month had battled blizzard conditions and a brutal wind chill, with some events postponed because of the weather.
Photo: Reuters
Norwegian cross-country skier Birgit Skarstein, who competes in the women’s sitting category, likened the weather to July in Norway as temperatures in nearby Zhangjiakou city nudged a balmy 17°C.
Up on the slopes temperatures were about 10°C cooler, but still well above freezing as the artificial snow began to melt.
“It was really sucky conditions out there, you could feel the skis being drawn into the ground,” said Skarstein, who raced in short sleeves. “You pull and you feel like you’re stuck in glue.”
“It was really slushy,” she said, adding that at times she felt like her exhausted arms would fall off.
“These kinds of conditions draw your energy out of the body,” she said.
Paralympians recalled that they had endured similar warm conditions at PyeongChang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014, while organizers were forced to bring Saturday’s snowboarding forward a day because of a “high risk of rainfall and snow melting.”
The US’ Aaron Pike, who competed in a T-shirt, said the cross-country track was super fast for the qualifying round, but was getting slower and slower.
“I was honestly hoping it would still be winter out here,” Pike said.
“It’s slowing everyone down. For people with less function, they’re not using their abs, they’re not using their back, they’re not throwing their body into all the pull strokes, they are just using their arms,” he said. “When it’s slow like this they’re going to suffer a little bit more for sure.”
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. “Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said. The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao