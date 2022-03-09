FOOTBALL
Calvin Ridley suspended
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least this year’s season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Monday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November last year. The league found no evidence that Ridley used “inside information” or compromised any game.” I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley wrote on Twitter. “I couldn’t even watch football at that point.”
SOCCER
FIFA helps players in Russia
FIFA is opening a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, soccer’s world governing body said on Monday. “In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia ... [they] will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the [Football Union of Russia]-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022),” FIFA wrote in a statement. “Players and coaches ... will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind.” FIFA’s move is only a temporary measure that will not provide much help, the players’ union FIFPRO said, demanding that players should be allowed to terminate their contracts.
TENNIS
ATP punishes Zverev
The men’s tennis governing body has handed world No. 3 Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair at last month’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Mexico, for which he was expelled from the tournament. Zverev was fined US$20,000 for verbal abuse, US$20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than US$31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Mexican Open. Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed “aggravated behavior” and issued an additional fine of US$25,000 and an eight-week ban from any ATP-sanctioned event. However, the ATP said that the ban and the additional fine were suspended, providing that over a probation period ending one year after the incident, Zverev does not incur any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.
CRICKET
Warne death “natural”
An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday. Warne’s family had accepted the finding and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement. “Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” he said. Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn said Warned died due to a suspected heart attack. The autopsy report showed Warne died of a “congenital disease,” Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. “Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said. The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao