SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Calvin Ridley suspended

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least this year’s season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Monday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November last year. The league found no evidence that Ridley used “inside information” or compromised any game.” I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley wrote on Twitter. “I couldn’t even watch football at that point.”

SOCCER

FIFA helps players in Russia

FIFA is opening a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, soccer’s world governing body said on Monday. “In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia ... [they] will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the [Football Union of Russia]-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022),” FIFA wrote in a statement. “Players and coaches ... will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind.” FIFA’s move is only a temporary measure that will not provide much help, the players’ union FIFPRO said, demanding that players should be allowed to terminate their contracts.

TENNIS

ATP punishes Zverev

The men’s tennis governing body has handed world No. 3 Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair at last month’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco, Mexico, for which he was expelled from the tournament. Zverev was fined US$20,000 for verbal abuse, US$20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than US$31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Mexican Open. Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed “aggravated behavior” and issued an additional fine of US$25,000 and an eight-week ban from any ATP-sanctioned event. However, the ATP said that the ban and the additional fine were suspended, providing that over a probation period ending one year after the incident, Zverev does not incur any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct.

CRICKET

Warne death “natural”

An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, Thai police said on Monday. Warne’s family had accepted the finding and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement. “Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” he said. Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn said Warned died due to a suspected heart attack. The autopsy report showed Warne died of a “congenital disease,” Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference.