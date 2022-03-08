Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Sunday fell agonizingly short of a dream WTA Tour title in Lyon, France, a week after escaping Russian bomb attacks on her home city of Odessa, but pledged to donate her prize money to support her besieged compatriots.
World No. 140 Yastremska, who draped the Ukraine flag around her shoulders at every match in Lyon, went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to world No. 64 Zhang Shuai of China in the final.
“The prize money I earn here [US$15,765 for the runner-up], I’m going to give to the Ukrainian Foundation to support Ukraine,” the tearful 21-year-old, who squandered leads of 2-0 and 4-2 in the deciding set, told the crowd.
Photo: AFP
“If Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit, and I tried to fight for Ukraine,” she said after playing her first final since losing to Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide, Australia, in 2020.
“It’s been a very tough week for me. Thanks to the public for the support. I’ve been fighting all week, not only for myself, but also for my country,” Yastremska said. “Everybody was supporting me a lot. I felt so much power from the people here.”
Yastremska arrived in Lyon the previous weekend and spoke of being “woken up by bombs” when Russia invaded Ukraine, before embarking on an arduous journey to France.
She and her family had spent two nights sheltering from the attacks in an underground parking lot in the Black Sea port city of Odessa.
Her father and mother remained behind after saying goodbye to Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister, Ivanna, when they crossed the Danube by boat to reach Romania.
Yastremska has won three WTA Tour titles, but her last was in May 2019 in Strasbourg, France.
It had been a roller-coaster week for the Ukrainian, who has been as high as No. 21 in the world rankings.
In her first-round win over Ana Bogdan she had to save two match points.
Yastremska was to head to the US where she has been awarded a wild card into the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which begins tomorrow.
Eighth seed Zhang added a third career title to triumphs on home ground in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and 2017.
The 33-year-old is the first Chinese singles title winner on the WTA Tour since Zheng Saisai won in San Jose, California, in 2019.
“Big congrats Dayana,” Zhang said. “You work so hard and it’s been such a tough time for you, but you are a fighter and you will surely win more titles.”
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its