Yastremska loses final, gives prize money to Ukraine

AFP, LYON, France





Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Sunday fell agonizingly short of a dream WTA Tour title in Lyon, France, a week after escaping Russian bomb attacks on her home city of Odessa, but pledged to donate her prize money to support her besieged compatriots.

World No. 140 Yastremska, who draped the Ukraine flag around her shoulders at every match in Lyon, went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to world No. 64 Zhang Shuai of China in the final.

“The prize money I earn here [US$15,765 for the runner-up], I’m going to give to the Ukrainian Foundation to support Ukraine,” the tearful 21-year-old, who squandered leads of 2-0 and 4-2 in the deciding set, told the crowd.

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska arrives to play her Lyon Open semi-final against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in Lyon, France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“If Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit, and I tried to fight for Ukraine,” she said after playing her first final since losing to Ashleigh Barty in Adelaide, Australia, in 2020.

“It’s been a very tough week for me. Thanks to the public for the support. I’ve been fighting all week, not only for myself, but also for my country,” Yastremska said. “Everybody was supporting me a lot. I felt so much power from the people here.”

Yastremska arrived in Lyon the previous weekend and spoke of being “woken up by bombs” when Russia invaded Ukraine, before embarking on an arduous journey to France.

She and her family had spent two nights sheltering from the attacks in an underground parking lot in the Black Sea port city of Odessa.

Her father and mother remained behind after saying goodbye to Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister, Ivanna, when they crossed the Danube by boat to reach Romania.

Yastremska has won three WTA Tour titles, but her last was in May 2019 in Strasbourg, France.

It had been a roller-coaster week for the Ukrainian, who has been as high as No. 21 in the world rankings.

In her first-round win over Ana Bogdan she had to save two match points.

Yastremska was to head to the US where she has been awarded a wild card into the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which begins tomorrow.

Eighth seed Zhang added a third career title to triumphs on home ground in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and 2017.

The 33-year-old is the first Chinese singles title winner on the WTA Tour since Zheng Saisai won in San Jose, California, in 2019.

“Big congrats Dayana,” Zhang said. “You work so hard and it’s been such a tough time for you, but you are a fighter and you will surely win more titles.”