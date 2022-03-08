Suzie Bates steers hosts to much-needed victory

AP, DUNEDIN, New Zealand





Suzie Bates yesterday scored 79 and shared an unbroken 108-run partnership with Amelia Kerr to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-shortened match at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The win breathed new life into New Zealand’s ailing campaign after their shock loss to the West Indies in the tournament’s opening match put the hosts a step behind the leading teams after the first full round of matches.

For much of yesterday, New Zealand faced the bleak prospect that the match against Bangladesh would be washed out, that the teams would share the points and they would be left with only one point from two games, but the rain that prevented the start of play at 11am lifted to allow a shortened match to get underway at 3pm.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, right, plays a shot as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Shamima Sultana looks on in their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh batted first after losing the toss and made 140-8 in their 27 overs, led by Fargana Hoque, who made 52 from 63 balls.

New Zealand lost Sophie Devine, a century-maker in their opening match, with the total on 36 in the seventh over.

Bates and Kerr came together and guided New Zealand to victory with seven overs to spare.

Kerr dabbed the ball behind point for four to bring up the winning runs and finish 47 not out.

Bates’ half-century was her 28th in one-day internationals and at 73 she surpassed 1,000 runs in World Cup matches. Her innings was also her first in an international match on her home ground at University Oval.

New Zealand always faced the nervous prospect the rain might return intensely enough to stop the match before the 20th over, causing the points to be shared.

“It’s been a strange day,” said Bates, who was named player of the match. “It’s my home town, I’ve never played here, and this morning I opened the curtains and I was devastated. Once I got out there it was just about having fun and having that partnership with [Kerr] and absorbing that pressure.”

Bangladesh began aggressively after being sent in, rushing to 31 after only three overs, but the advent of the spinners slowed down the scoring rate and, as wickets fell regularly, they struggled to rebuild momentum.

Bates and Kerr accumulated steadily, mostly through singles. Bangladesh set a tight ring field and fielded well, making boundaries hard to come by.

New Zealand then stepped up the pace, with the century partnership between Bates and Kerr coming from 81 balls.