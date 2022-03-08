Taiwanese shooters win second bronze in Egypt

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Sunday won a second bronze medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Egypt after they beat Japan in the 25m Air Pistol Team Women.

Taiwanese Olympians Tien Chia-chen, Wu Chia-ying and Yu Ai-wen defeated Japan’s Yukari Konishi, Chizuru Sasaki and Satoko Yamasa 17-15 in the bronze medal match at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting Range in Cairo.

The Taiwanese trio trailed 7-15 against their opponents, but quickly regained their tempo to rally, scoring 10 consecutive points to close out with a 17-15 victory.

Taiwan’s Wu Chia-ying competes in the Olympic Games women’s 25m pistol competition in Tokyo on July 30 last year. Photo: CNA

It was Taiwan’s second medal at the World Cup, after they won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Team Women event on Wednesday last week.

Shooting Association president Steven Chen, who has been following the world cup from Taiwan, praised the team members for their achievement in reaching the bronze medal match.

Apart from the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, many Taiwanese shooters had been unable to gain international experience in overseas competitions in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chen said.

The Cairo World Cup finishes today.

The next stop of the World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from April 9 to 19.