SPORTS BRIEFS

PARALYMPICS

IPC apologizes for snafu

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Saturday apologized after president Andrew Parsons mistakenly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping as president of the Republic of China. Footage of the ceremony showed Parsons referring to Xi as president of the Republic of China in his speech instead of the People’s Republic of China. Parsons was in an emotional state at the time and made an unintentional mistake, said the IPC’s Chinese-language statement posted on Sina Weibo. The IPC separately asked China’s state broadcaster to explain the apparent censorship of Parson’s anti-war speech at the opening. His condemnation of war was not translated into Chinese on air by China Central Television (CCTV), and at one point, the broadcaster also appeared to lower the volume of his speech. “We are aware of reports and have asked CCTV for an explanation,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said. “We are still awaiting a response 24 hours on,” he added.

CRICKET

India trump Pakistan

India yesterday overcame a top order wobble to beat Pakistan by 107 runs to maintain their perfect record against the neighbors in the women’s cricket World Cup. India had prevailed in all 10 previous one-day matches between the two, but Bismah Maroof’s team threatened to pull off an upset when they reduced Mithali Raj’s side to 114-6 in the 34th over. Opener Smriti Mandhana made 52, but it was counterattacking knocks from lower-order batters Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana, who made unbeaten 53, that helped India to a decent total of 244-7.

CRICKET

Warne body to return home

Thai authorities yesterday were preparing to conduct an autopsy on the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, before flying him home, where he is to receive a state funeral. Police said no foul play was suspected in the 52-year-old’s death after he was found unresponsive in a luxury villa on the holiday island Koh Samui late on Friday. The “King” of spin’s unexpected passing sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport. Warne’s three children yesterday reacted to his death, with friend and manager James Erskine saying they were “in complete shock.” “Jackson [Warne’s son] just said: ‘We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream,’” Erskine told Australia’s Channel Nine.

FOOTBALL

Taiwan-born player top pick

Taiwan-born John Metchie III, a University of Alabama receiver, was last week cited on some mock NFL draft lists as a first-round prospect. Metchie, whose mother is Taiwanese and father is Nigerian, moved to Ghana and later Canada before honing his skills at a Maryland high school. He joins a growing list of more culturally diverse and international prospects for the NFL. Metchie said that his experiences taught him lessons that go beyond football. “I think culture is one of the biggest keys to who I am today,” he said. “Just having lived around so many different people and so many different cultures definitely helped me become the man I am today.”