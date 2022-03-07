PARALYMPICS
IPC apologizes for snafu
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Saturday apologized after president Andrew Parsons mistakenly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping as president of the Republic of China. Footage of the ceremony showed Parsons referring to Xi as president of the Republic of China in his speech instead of the People’s Republic of China. Parsons was in an emotional state at the time and made an unintentional mistake, said the IPC’s Chinese-language statement posted on Sina Weibo. The IPC separately asked China’s state broadcaster to explain the apparent censorship of Parson’s anti-war speech at the opening. His condemnation of war was not translated into Chinese on air by China Central Television (CCTV), and at one point, the broadcaster also appeared to lower the volume of his speech. “We are aware of reports and have asked CCTV for an explanation,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said. “We are still awaiting a response 24 hours on,” he added.
CRICKET
India trump Pakistan
India yesterday overcame a top order wobble to beat Pakistan by 107 runs to maintain their perfect record against the neighbors in the women’s cricket World Cup. India had prevailed in all 10 previous one-day matches between the two, but Bismah Maroof’s team threatened to pull off an upset when they reduced Mithali Raj’s side to 114-6 in the 34th over. Opener Smriti Mandhana made 52, but it was counterattacking knocks from lower-order batters Pooja Vastrakar (67) and Sneh Rana, who made unbeaten 53, that helped India to a decent total of 244-7.
CRICKET
Warne body to return home
Thai authorities yesterday were preparing to conduct an autopsy on the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, before flying him home, where he is to receive a state funeral. Police said no foul play was suspected in the 52-year-old’s death after he was found unresponsive in a luxury villa on the holiday island Koh Samui late on Friday. The “King” of spin’s unexpected passing sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport. Warne’s three children yesterday reacted to his death, with friend and manager James Erskine saying they were “in complete shock.” “Jackson [Warne’s son] just said: ‘We expect him to walk in the door. This is like a bad dream,’” Erskine told Australia’s Channel Nine.
FOOTBALL
Taiwan-born player top pick
Taiwan-born John Metchie III, a University of Alabama receiver, was last week cited on some mock NFL draft lists as a first-round prospect. Metchie, whose mother is Taiwanese and father is Nigerian, moved to Ghana and later Canada before honing his skills at a Maryland high school. He joins a growing list of more culturally diverse and international prospects for the NFL. Metchie said that his experiences taught him lessons that go beyond football. “I think culture is one of the biggest keys to who I am today,” he said. “Just having lived around so many different people and so many different cultures definitely helped me become the man I am today.”
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its