US basketball star Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, has been detained in Moscow on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage, Russia said on Saturday.
The statement from the Russian Federal Customs Service came as tensions between Moscow and the West have soared over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It was not clear exactly how long Griner had been in custody, with the customs service saying only that the arrest occurred “in February.”
Photo: Reuters
An inspection of hand luggage carried by a US citizen who arrived on a flight from New York “confirmed the presence of ‘vapes’ [and] a liquid with a specific smell,” the statement said.
An expert determined that the liquid was the narcotic cannabis oil, it said, adding that the charges carry a potential jail term of five to 10 years.
The statement did not identify the jailed woman, but said she was a two-time Olympic basketball champion for the US and a player in the WNBA.
The customs service also released a video in which airport security services are seen going through the luggage of a passenger who appears to be Griner.
USA Basketball wrote on Twitter that it was “aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia.”
“Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and well-being are our primary concerns,” it added.
Griner, 31, led the Phoenix Mercury to the franchise’s third WNBA title in 2014.
The 2.06m-tall center played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason since 2015, helping the club to three domestic titles and EuroLeague Women championships in 2016, 2018, 2019 and last year.
