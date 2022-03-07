Most athletes spend a lifetime perfecting one discipline, but American Oksana Masters’ talent and resilience yesterday earned her a 12th Olympic medal across Winter and Summer Games at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday.
Silver in the long-distance sitting event in cross-country skiing was a second podium in two days for the 32-year-old, who took gold in the biathlon sitting sprint amid emotional scenes at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.
“I was trying to upgrade it from Sochi 2014, when I got a silver, I was chasing that gold medal. This is the one race that I was really looking forward to, but I’m so proud of myself,” Masters told reporters.
Photo: AFP
Masters finished behind China’s Yang Hongqiong, while the host nation’s Li Panpan secured bronze.
“I raced this 100 percent honest, clean and in the right space, and I just did everything I could, and I am so happy to bring home a medal for Team USA,” Masters added.
Ukraine-born Masters on Saturday won the first gold of the Games in the biathlon.
She finished the 6km course in 20 minutes, 51.2 seconds, with a 100 percent accuracy in two prone shootings.
China’s Yilin Shan won silver and Kendall Gretsch, also of the US, took bronze.
Masters won two gold medals in cycling at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, adding to her rowing bronze from London 2012.
What made her performance in Tokyo even more impressive was that Masters had been diagnosed with a tumor in her leg during her preparations for the Games, but underwent an operation and made a swift recovery.
She was born with severe physical defects believed to have been caused by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and spent her early years in orphanages.
Her life changed at age seven, when she was adopted by an American woman, Gay Masters, and taken to the US, where both her legs were amputated above the knee.
Oksana Masters’ adoptive mother celebrated her silver medal in a video call.
“I owe a lot to my mom,” she said after Saturday’s gold before dedicating the win to the people of Ukraine, which Russia has invaded.
“It is for Team Ukraine and Ukrainian people. I’m so proud to be Ukrainian, to be American and represent both and that’s the power of sports that you can represent so much more than just one thing,” she said.
Additional reporting by The Guardian
