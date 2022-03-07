Four months after 97-year-old amateur Leonid Stanislavskyi’s dreams came true when he played with 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, the Ukrainian is enduring his worst nightmare in Kharkiv, as Russian forces bomb the city.
Stanislavskyi, who holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest tennis player, also had dreams of playing Swiss great Roger Federer, but now he has only one simple wish — survival.
“I hope I live to reach 100. I have to survive this frightening situation,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
“The war started on [Feb.] 24th. From the 24th till now, I have practically not gone out. I’ve stayed at home... I have supplies, the fridge is full. I’m sitting at home, not going anywhere,” he said.
“My daughter, Tanya, is in Poland. She wants to take me there, but I decided to stay here. I have bad hearing so I sleep at night and don’t hear anything. Last night there were bombings, in the morning there were air-raid sirens again,” he said.
Stanislavskyi survived World War II, when he was an engineer who helped build Soviet warplanes to fight the Nazis.
“I never thought that I would have to live through another, more frightening war, where people from both sides are dying — mothers are losing their children, wives are losing their sons and their husbands,” he added.
“What is this? What good is it? In the 21st century there can’t be war. The war needs to be stopped, an agreement has to be reached,” he said.
For Stanislavskyi, an end to the conflict would also mean the chance to resume playing tennis — and possibly to appear at the next seniors World Championships in Florida next month.
He was 30 when he was introduced to the sport, and used to train three times a week.
“Tennis is my life, my destiny,” he said. “I’ve played tennis at a serious level since I was 90. I’ve played abroad. I’ve played in World Championships. I’ve played in the European Championships.”
“I’m not afraid of anyone... I’m hoping that the war will end and I will be able to play tennis. If I could get [to Poland] I would play there, but I decided to stay at home and wait for the end of the war,” he said.
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as businesses with links to Russia. The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its